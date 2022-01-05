Mayweather Boxing + Fitness runs globally National News





ENGELET, January 5, 2022 / PRNewswire / –Mayweather Boxing + Fitness, the best classroom concept of boxing and group fitness developed by the undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, is proud to announce the opening of its first international locations in St. Petersburg AND Moscow. These are the first of at least 50 new studio locations planned throughout Russia in the next five years. “I could not be more excited to bring my boxing and fitness franchise Russia“, He said Floyd Mayweather, legendary boxer and co-founder of Mayweather Boxing + Fitness. “Big congratulations to Maxim, Boris, Andrey, Julia and the whole Russian team. Our studios in Russia are just the beginning of our global expansion as we continue to collaborate with other motivated and established operators worldwide. “As I said, everything has to do with the team around you.” Organized by Mayweather itself, the two countries celebrated their grand openings with a full schedule of events that included Mayweather training, ribbon cutting, studio tours and a red carpet event with members of the media, the public and invited guests. . “This is an extraordinary time for our brand and we are excited to bring the franchise Russia“, He said James Williams, CEO of Mayweather Boxing + Fitness. “Floyd is already an international brand and we know people will love his dynamic concept of fitness around the world. Utilizing our success in the US as a plan and continuing to develop strong partnerships with dedicated international partners, we “We look forward to building a thriving international presence in many other countries.” This international expansion was made possible by the Russian entrepreneur and CEO / Master Franchisee of Mayweather Boxing + Fitness Russia, Boris Kisko. Kisko first unveiled the concept of fitness as he walked past the brand flag Angels studio at Wilshire Blvd. Through enrolling in studio classes, he found a renewed passion for personal fitness, sparking his decision to invest in the fast-growing fitness franchise. After the successful opening of his first Mayweather Boxing + Fitness studio in Hollywood (Cali.) a place established for the brand – Kisko and his business partners bought the rights to develop all Russia. “The Mayweather brand has a strong presence globally,” Kisko said. “Launching this fitness brand in Russia with Floyd’s support and participation has been an incredible experience. With the additional support of a gold standard corporate team, we are developing an unparalleled model for successful studio openings in the future. Russia. “ Offering the most effective group fitness experience on the market today, Mayweather Boxing + Fitness uses methods developed throughout Floyd Mayweather’s 21-year-old unbeaten boxing career. Members attend 45- and 60-minute classes consisting of boxing, weightlifting, weight training, and a range of other dynamic fitness stations. The latest intelligent display technology projects Floyd lessons throughout the class, giving the authentic feel of training along with the legend itself. Whether a former athlete, young professional, home-staying parent or someone returning to the gym, the Mayweather workout program is designed to help anyone burn up to 1000 calories per class. About Mayweather Boxing + Fitness Founded in 2018 by the retired boxing champion Floyd Mayweather, Mayweather Boxing + Fitness offers a comprehensive, high-intensity fitness experience developed by the champion himself. Based on Angels, the brand currently has 57 locations open or on display throughout United States. For more information on Mayweather Boxing + Fitness, or if you are interested in franchise opportunities in the US or abroad, please visit https://mayweather.fit/franchise/. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mayweather-boxing–fitness-goes-global-301454687.html BURIMI Mayweather Boxing + Fitness

