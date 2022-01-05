International
61 people in hospitals in the Waterloo region with COVID-19 on Wednesday
There have been 61 people infected with COVID-19 in three hospitals in the Waterloo region as of Wednesday.
This was an increase of 10 cases from Tuesday.
There were six people in the intensive care unit, one less than on Tuesday. The region notes in its dashboard that people in the ICU may no longer be contagious with COVID-19, but still require ongoing care. It does not further decompose this number.
Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, the region’s medical officer, says hospitals are concerned about the large number of people who will have to be hospitalized in the coming days and weeks.
“With Omicron, it is expected to be hospitalizations and relatively shorter hospitalizations compared to longer ones, rather than ICU admissions, that will drive health care capacity challenges,” Wang said on Tuesday. evening at a health board meeting.
2 COVID-related deaths
Two COVID-related deaths were reported in the region on Wednesday, both men in their 80s. It brought the total number of COVID-related deaths in the region to 317.
There were 4,025 active cases in the region on Wednesday.
Public health reported 655 new cases of COVID-19, which is considered to be an understatement because not everyone with symptoms is able to get a PCR test to confirm their diagnosis.
Even with the underestimation of new cases, in the first five days of this month 2870 cases were reported. This makes January the third highest month for the total number of cases. It stands behind 5,013 cases reported in December 2021 and 3,356 cases reported in January 2021.
22 reported outbreaks
22 outbreaks were reported in the region. This included 13 in long-term care homes. (Note: the table has two pages of data.)
There were five explosions at the collection facilities, three at the Grand River Hospital in Kitchener and one at St. Louis General Hospital.
The region vaccination panel showed that 76.34 percent of all people in the region received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
