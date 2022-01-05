



BELLINGHAM, Wash .– (TELI BIZNES)–This year, SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, welcomes 58 Members as new Members of the Association. They team up with their fellow Members to be honored for their technical achievements as well as for their service to the optics and photonics community and to the SPIE. The members are members of the Association who have made significant scientific and technical contributions in the multidisciplinary fields of optics, photonics and imaging. Since the Association’s inception in 1955, more than 1,600 SPIE Members have become members. Of the apparent recipients this year, half are from the United States; the other half comes from countries around the globe, including Australia, China, Germany, Japan, Malaysia, Poland, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland and Taiwan. This year the Association welcomes its first members from Egypt and Chile: Wrong Obajja, professor of photonics and director of the Center for Photonics and Smart Materials in Zewail City of Science and Technology, and Sergio Torres, Professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering at the University of Concepcin. “SPIE students represent the breadth of our global electorate, as well as the technical range, diversity and morale of our society,” notes SPIE Fellows Committee Chairman and TracInnovations Business Development and Sales Director. Michelle Stock. “I’m pleased that we have continued to diversify our membership geographically this year. With our 58 new members, we recognize and celebrate the innovative technologies and scientific discoveries developed and created in the optics and photonics industry by our members in academia, industry “and the government, as well as their long-term contributions to the SPIE. It was a pleasure to work with the Fellows Committee to honor these new SPIE members, and a pleasure to thank each and every one of them for their professional success.” New members are accepted during the SPIE symposium of their choice throughout the year. The full list of 2022 SPIE Fellows with photos is available online, along with a list of all SPIE members, nomination criteria, and SPIE Fellows nomination form. About SPIE SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, brings together engineers, scientists, students and business professionals to advance light-based science and technology. The company, founded in 1955, connects and engages with our global electorate through key conferences and exhibitions in the industry; publications of conference papers, books and magazines in the SPIE Digital Library; and career building opportunities. Over the past five years, SPIE has contributed more than $ 22 million to the international optics community through our advocacy and support, including scholarships, educational resources, travel grants, donated gifts, and public policy development. www.spie.org.

