



AMHERST, Mass A PhD candidate in Electrical and Computer Engineering (ECE) is the first student at the University of Massachusetts Amherst to be awarded a prestigious international scholarship by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the United Nations body responsible for evaluation of the current state of scientific, technical and socio-economic knowledge on global warming. Aggrey Muhebwa, originally from Uganda, is one of 33 doctoral and postdoctoral candidates who has received the two-year, 30,000-euro award from the IPCC. He is a graduate research assistant at lab and Jay Taneja, whose work explores the use of machine learning to measure and manage infrastructure systems such as energy, transportation, water and sanitation, in industrialized and developing regions. image UMass Amherst ECE PhD candidate Aggrey Muhebwa This year’s class, selected from 320 applications, was the biggest award to date. Twenty-seven of the 33 scholarships including Muhebwas were announced during a ceremony held on October 29 in Monaco by Prince Albert II of the Monaco Foundation, a scholarship sponsor. Muhebwa was unable to attend the ceremony and officially received his award in December. The IPCC shared the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize with former U.S. Vice President Al Gore for its efforts to promote climate change. He used the prize money to create the IPCC Scholarship Program, which is awarded every two years since 2011 to a select group of students from developing countries or those with economies in transition, such as Nigeria, India, Rwanda, Bangladesh and Ethiopia. Qualified applicants must be Ph.D. students who have been enrolled for at least one year or are undertaking postdoctoral research. They should also be citizens of developing countries whose research relates to climate change topics such as biodiversity, water management, land carbon cycle and agroforestry. Growing up in rural Uganda, where electricity was only available a few hours a day, a few days a week, Muhebwa saw firsthand the life-changing effect that a sustainable, renewable energy source could have on remote communities. In those three hours, so people will do things like grinding corn and other critical things that require electricity, Muhebwa says. For his scholarship application, Muhebwa presented the interdisciplinary hydrological work he is conducting with Taneja and Colin Gleason, a professor of civil and environmental engineering. Much of Taneja’s research has focused on developing machine learning approaches to sustainable decision-making in the developing world, while the Gleasons research group studies river hydrology to learn how it is affected by climate change. Our work aims to utilize over 100 years of hydrological data, using state-of-the-art techniques in machine learning to solve problems better, faster and more accurately, says Muhebwa. Such problems include the ability to provide a sustainable energy source in resource-free areas to build infrastructure. One of his research projects proposes the use of electric fishing boats as mooring loads to discharge the extra energy generated by solar mini-grids in areas where traditional energy sources may not easily exist, such as on hundreds of islands in Lake Victoria, Lake the largest of Africa. Because the energy they generate can practically not be stored for later use, solar systems are not the solution, he says. He proposes replacing traditional oil-fired fishing boats with electric models as a greener and more cost-effective solution. We can set up a mini-grid and use it to generate electricity for ice cooling, fish drying, domestic and commercial uses, but mostly we use it to charge electric boats, he says. Equatorial Power is partnering with UMass Amherst and French utility company Engie to build this mini-network on Lolwe Island and has plans to scale the project along Lake Victoria. “My work is not just for the developing world, it can literally affect the whole world, because climate change affects everyone,” says Muhebwa. “It’s not just about one more study, it can help. changing the world.

