China’s Foreign Minister visits Kenya amid concerns over rising debt





China's Wang Yi, state adviser and foreign minister, shakes as he leaves a press conference in Tokyo, Japan, November 24, 2020. REUTERS / Issei Kato / Pool / File Photo

NAIROBI, Jan 5 (Reuters) – China’s foreign minister kicked off a visit to Kenya on Wednesday, where the government has relied on Chinese loans to develop infrastructure but faces criticism for the resulting debt burden. The Kenyan Foreign Ministry described the visit of Wang Yi, who is also a state adviser, as “historic”. He said security, health, climate change and the transfer of green technology would be discussed and new bilateral agreements signed. Kenya is the second of three stops in Wang’s African tour, behind Eritrea and ahead of the Comoros. Eritrea joined Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), a long-term plan to fund and build the infrastructure that connects China to the rest of the world, in November. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register China has lent African countries billions of dollars as part of the BRI, including $ 5 billion for the construction of a modern railway from the Kenyan port of Mombasa. Read more This model has evolved, partly under the strain of the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic consequences, and partly because of a backlash from African critics against rising debt levels. China is shifting from strong infrastructure lending to efforts to boost trade. Read more Among the critics of Kenya’s support for Chinese funds is Kimani Ichung’wah, a lawmaker from the ruling party, who has become critical of the government. “It’s a debt trap and they need to start renegotiating,” he told Reuters ahead of Wang’s visit, complaining that interest rates on Chinese loans were excessive. Ichung’wah is backing William Ruto, ousted Vice President Uhuru Kenyatta, to take over the presidency in the elections scheduled for August, and said that if Ruto wins his government he will seek new terms for repaying the loan. Eritrea, one of the poorest and most isolated countries in the world, is embroiled in the Tigray conflict in northern Ethiopia that has destabilized the Horn of Africa region. Lina Benabdallah, a China-Africa relations expert at Wake Forest University in the United States, said Wang’s visit signaled Beijing’s interest in restoring stability in the Horn and improving access to Africa through Eritrea ports in the Red Sea. Peter Kagwanja, a professor of international relations at Nairobi University, said the ban in the Comoros is likely to be linked to commercial interests as well. The Indian Ocean archipelago is located on the edge of a maritime trade route known in China as the Silk Road and considered strategically important by Beijing, he said. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Duncan Miriri, editing by Estelle Shirbon, Timothy Heritage and Angus MacSwan Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.

