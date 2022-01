The IOC assures the teams that the Beijing Winter Olympics will continue

GENEVA (AP) A day after the Swiss team leader called for talks on a possible postponement of the Beijing Olympics due to the coronavirus pandemic, the IOC promised officials around the world on Wednesday that the Winter Games would be held as planned. The Swiss Olympic Committee said the IOC gave assurances about hosting next month’s event during a video conference call with the teams. The International Olympic Committee also promised case-by-case assessments of athletes recovering after testing positive for COVID-19 before traveling to China. Said the Swiss team in a statement. The issue of a postponement is no longer important to all of us, Swiss team leader Ralph Stckli said in the statement. The International Olympic Committee hopes to avoid a second consecutive delay. The Tokyo Games, originally scheduled to be held in 2020, were postponed by a year. This decision was made four months before the planned opening ceremony. However, Stckli raised concerns about the resumption of the Beijing Olympics among the growing number of athletes who have been infected by COVID-19 when they spoke on Tuesday in a Swiss television interview. “We really need to discuss the possibility of a postponement of the Games,” Stckli told state-run French broadcaster RTS. If we do not have the best athletes out there, it will be very, very difficult. After hearing the IOC on Wednesday, the Swiss Olympic team said it is happy it now has some reassurance on the subject. Another Swiss concern that was eased on Wednesday related to the waiting time after recovering from a COVID-19 infection before an athlete was allowed to enter China. The IOC and Chinese organizers announced that an international panel of experts will assess individual cases and address the issue in a more flexible way, the Swiss team said. It is a positive signal, Stckli said, otherwise, given the current high rates of cases, we would have to assume that many athletes, who no longer pose any risk of infection, would have been deprived of their dream of participating in Olympic Games. However, the team noted very difficult conditions to compete, qualify and prepare for the opening ceremony on February 4, just 30 days away. Stckli admitted on Wednesday that there will probably be disappointments for athletes who end up not being able to compete. Beijing, IOC organizers create health insurance bubble for Olympics stricter testing and travel restrictions and moves than were implemented at last year’s Tokyo Games. The rules include a 21-day quarantine for athletes, officials and workers who have not been fully vaccinated, daily testing for vaccinated persons as well as keeping local staff inside the bubble. International fans are being held back again even though tickets to attend stadium events will be sold to people living in China.



