Visit Virtual Global Jewish Communities with the Beth Ahm Congregation





Jewish travel guide specialists will present the history, cultural background, and status of important central sites for Jewish communities in China, India, Spain, and the Netherlands. Cthe Beth Ahm union in West Bloomfield will host a Zoom series highlighting global Jewish communities on the four Sundays in February from 7-20: 15 p.m. Specialized Jewish travel guides will present the history, cultural background, and status of important hubs for Jewish communities in China. India, Spain and the Netherlands. On Sunday, February 6, Israeli Eliaz Reuben-Dandeker, a descendant of Bene-Israel community leaders in India, will describe his ancient community history as well as the involvement of Jews in 20th-century politics and culture. in Bollywood. The evening also includes American artist Siona Benjamin, originally from Mumbai, who is identified as a Bene Israel Jew. Jewish life in China, on February 13, will explore three historic communities: Kaifeng, Harbin and Shanghai. Argentine Pablo Faivel Levinton is studying in China and directs the YouTube channel A Mole Around the World, dedicated to the emergence of remote Jewish communities. Also, Union of Jewish Colleges archivist Jordan Finkin will talk about a Kaifeng Haggadah found and other ancient manuscripts in the college collection. On February 20, visit the Spanish island of Majorca, known for its beach resorts. For centuries, however, few discussed one of his greatest secrets: The Chuetans or crypto-Jews, in response to the Inquisition, publicly proclaimed Catholicism while privately practicing Judaism. Mayor Dani Rot-stein moved to Mallorca in 2014 and was amazed at their legacy. Participants will also learn about Ladino music and songs transmitted from mothers to daughters through music by Israeli musician / singer Noam Vazanao. The series will end with a presentation on the Jewish Netherlands on February 27th. When people think of Amsterdam, they think of Ann Frank, but there is so much more. Nachshon Rodrigues Pereira is a community leader, Bendigamos community singer and works for the Amsterdam Jewish Seminary. Participants are asked to read House in the endless waters, an Israeli novel by Emuna Elon. A brief discussion of the book will conclude program. Registration for this series is free and open to the community at www.cbahm.org/event/jewishcommunitiesaroundtheworld. This series is a signature of Congregation Beth Ahms Sisterhood.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thejewishnews.com/2022/01/05/virtually-visit-global-jewish-communities-with-congregation-beth-ahm/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos