Rapidly changing isolation rules leave international travelers confused as COVID-19 spreads
Melanie Hyde is happy to be home because her human rights lawyer, who works for the United Nations in the West Bank, has not been able to see her Queensland-based family for two years.
Main points:
- International immigrants must be quarantined for 14 days in Queensland
- But people with COVID who are already in Australia should only be isolated for seven days if they have no symptoms
- The state has defended its policy, but one health expert says it makes no sense
She is looking forward to taking her little girl to see the Australian animals she has only seen on an iPad and for her to connect with her grandparents, whom she knows mostly through the screen.
While she is relieved to have been allowed to quarantine with her Dutch partner and toddler, and grateful she was not in hotel quarantine, Ms. Hyde has been left confused by an “illogical” decision by Queensland Health.
Despite having done three Pfizer vaccines and returned negative PCR tests before her flight from Israel and back to Australia on December 29, she and her family must be isolated for 14 days.
However, in a public health order from January 3, locals who tested positive for COVID-19 should only be isolated for seven days, provided they have no more symptoms.
“You ask yourself, ‘What is the logic behind someone who is actually COVID-positive seeking to be isolated for half the time we are’?” Mrs. Hydesaid.
The quarantine requirement for international travelers in Queensland is expected to be lifted after 90 per cent of the state’s qualified population has been vaccinated.
As of January 5, only 86.9 percent were fully vaccinated.
Ms Hydesaid she thought was a mistake that would be corrected, but a spokeswoman for Queensland Health defended the state’s approach, saying they “continue to have a cautious approach as we reach vaccination targets and ease restrictions”.
“While interstate and overseas hotspots are a concern, the risk profile for overseas hotspots is higher, due to several factors, including: the quality of vaccinations, the various variants circulating overseas and the uncertainty in contact tracking processes used in other countries.
“That is why we can impose stricter restrictions than those imposed at the national level.”
The director of the University of Melbourne School of Population and Global Health, Professor Nancy Baxter, said that for people in Ms Hyde’s situation, seven days in quarantine should be enough.
“Putting vaccinated and adult people in quarantine for 14 days after a negative test when COVID is everywhere makes no sense,” said Professor Baxters.
She said one of the arguments for the longest quarantine for international arrivals could be to prevent the entry of new variants.
“But, at some point, I think you have to say that it does not make sense, given that we are relaxing everything about people who actually have COVID.”
Entry rules for international immigrants are also inconsistent across countries.
International quarantine travel to Australia is possible for fully vaccinated Australian citizens, permanent residents and temporary visa holders in NSW, Victoria, Northern Territory, South Australia and ACT, provided they are isolated until they receive a negative result. testit.
Direct international arrivals in Western Australia must take 14 days to quarantine the hotel and, as of this morning, most international travelers arriving in Tasmania had to be quarantined for seven days.
Ms Hyde said any restriction of rights should be proportionate to public health objectives and should not be discriminatory.
“I felt very bad that he complained about it, to be honest, because there are so many people in terrible situations and people still stuck Australians abroad. [who]”I can not go home,” she said.
“But at the same time, I feel like we need to talk, because it’s really important that the government be held accountable for policies that affect people’s lives.”
Confusion over the seven-day isolation rule
The latest rules for people in the Australian state that people who have had COVID-19 but no longer have symptoms should not return a negative test before ending the seven-day isolation period.
However, some people have told ABC that they are concerned that seven days of isolation is not enough in every case.
Omar Harris said his parents became infected with COVID-19 a week before Christmas and have been isolated for more than two weeks.
The man in southwest Sydney said there had been a lot of confusion.
His parents did not know that the isolation period was reduced to seven days and the NSW Health website instructs close contacts to take a quick negative antigen test on the sixth day of isolation.
“But my parents have not been able to access the fast antigen kit at all,” Mr Harris said, due to shortages and inflated prices.
Mr Harris said his parents were just trying to do the right thing to stop the virus from spreading. His mother still had some symptoms after seven days and had chosen to isolate herself instead of waiting in long lines for a PCR test.
“My father said, ‘I’d better isolate myself for a period of time.’
Another man, who asked not to be named, told ABC that he received a message from health authorities on December 31 saying he could leave after seven days of isolation.
He did not feel comfortable with the fact that he still had symptoms and a quick antigen test showed he was still positive, so he stayed on New Year’s night.
“It just seemed like, basically, they were changing the rules to the point where people were still allowed out in the community. [and they might]to be infectious “, he said.
“If I were a young child, I would surely have said, ‘Screw this.’ I’m going to the New Year “and then [have infected] a whole bunch of people. “
Professor Baxter said that, amid confusion and rapidly changing rules, the important warning about symptoms can be ignored.
“The messages are confusing, so it ‘s easy for people to misinterpret, as no one gives instructions.”
She urged people to make “the right decisions”, such as wearing a mask in the first week after coming out of isolation, and to avoid contact with people who are most at risk if they become infected with COVID, such as people in care the elderly, those with disabilities and those living in remote indigenous communities.
Professor Baxter said the seven-day isolation rule had to do with averages and compromises.
“Yes, there will be some people who are contagious, it will be a minority.
“We are no longer having perfect management of this pandemic, we are doing the best we can.”
Additional reporting by Erwin Renaldi
