Alberta students will return to school on January 10, says the Minister of Education

Alberta students in kindergarten through 12th grade will return to their classrooms on Jan. 10 after an extended vacation break, Education Minister Adriana LaGrange said Wednesday.

On December 30, the province had announced it was delaying reopening after school breaks across the province as boards sought more time to assess the impact of the new Omicron variant on the classroom.

The winter break for K-12 students was extended until January 10, but the government said it had not made decisions on whether students would study in the classroom or at home.

LaGrange said Wednesday that all students will return to teaching in their classrooms.

“Over the last few days my team and I have continued to work closely with the school authorities,” LaGrange told a news conference. early) and kindergarten 12th graders will return to class on January 10th.

“Children who learn in person belong to the class and they will be there with the added security of speed tests and medical degree masks.”

Children learn better in the classroom, says Alberta Minister of Education Alberta Education Minister Adriana LaGrange says the children will return safely to school as scheduled on Jan. 10 and explains why the province made the decision. 2:02

Rapid tests and masks will be distributed to schools as “an added layer of protection to reduce the risk of transmitting the Omicron variant,” LaGrange said.

The government will start distributing speed test submissions and masks later this week and all schools will have their initial submissions by the end of next week. LaGrange said school deliveries will be in stages.

Students should wear masks, says Hinshaw

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the medical chief of health in Alberta, said there is no “safe solution” but that she believes the province’s approach is prudent.

“There is a very high risk of transmission now and I continue to advise people to do everything they can to minimize the number of close contacts they have,” Hinshaw said.

“However, I also believe that if we were to close schools across the province, we would impose much greater harm on all those students by not allowing them the opportunity to learn in school at this time.”

She said the use of rapid testing, medical masks and other measures will help protect students and staff.

“Given the current situation, I also want to emphasize that I strongly recommend that students in all grades wear masks, including kindergarten through third grade,” she said. “To keep the risk in schools low, it will be critical for all of us to stay home and keep our children at home if any of us have symptoms.”

School authorities will have the flexibility to relocate a class or an individual class to short-term home teaching if needed to address operational challenges at a school, the province said in a press release.

Decisions to relocate all schools or school authorities to home schooling will continue to be made by the Alberta government, with input from school authorities, he said.

Online learning is coming

LaGrange said free online teaching resources will be available starting next week for students in grades 4 through 9 who need to achieve skills after being left behind due to the pandemic.

The teaching resource will be launched with pre-recorded video lessons to improve students’ literacy and numeracy skills. The province plans to expand the service later in the year to cover more grades and subjects and to add live tutorials.

As of Wednesday, there were 470 people with COVID-19 at the Alberta hospital, up from 436 on Tuesday, with 72 patients in intensive care, 11 more than on Tuesday.

Hinshaw reported 11 new deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, and a positive test of 36.9 percent.

Positivity rates across the province are the highest since the onset of the pandemic.