Australia and Japan will sign a security cooperation treaty during the virtual summit





Australia and Japan will sign a treaty to strengthen defense and security cooperation at a virtual summit today, in the latest move to strengthen ties between China’s growing military power and economic influence in the Indo-Pacific region. Main points: The agreement forms the framework for defense co-operation

Australia and Japan will also discuss partnerships for clean energy, critical technologies and materials

China responds by saying bilateral treaties should promote regional trust, peace and stability Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he and Japan’s PMFumio Kishida will sign a Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA), which for the first time will set a framework for the two countries’ defense forces to co-operate with each other. “This treaty will be a declaration of the commitment of our two nations to work together to meet the common strategic security challenges we face and to contribute to a secure and sustainable Indo-Pacific,” Morrison said. in a statement. Morrison and former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced an “agreement in principle” for the RAA in 2020. Strengthened security ties are expanding in the efforts of the United States, Japan, India and Australia called Quad to work on common concerns for China, including its pressure on Taiwan, trade disputes and freedom of navigation in the region. Fumio Kishida became Japan’s prime minister after being elected leader of the country’s ruling party in October. ( Reuters: Dyu Xiaoyi / Foto fotografi ) China responded by saying bilateral treaties should promote regional trust, peace and stability. “It should not be aimed at or harm any third-party interests,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said when asked about the treaty at a daily news conference Wednesday. “The Pacific Ocean is big enough for the common development of the countries in the region. “In the same line, peace and stability in the Pacific depend on the joint efforts of countries in the region.” “We hope the Pacific is an ocean of peace, not a place to make waves.” Australia and Japan also plan to discuss opportunities to strengthen government and business partnerships for clean energy, technologies and critical materials. The US and China will dominate the next century in Asia, says the Lowy Institute The Lowy Institute’s Asia Power Index shows that U.S. power has increased under Biden’s administration, while the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed China’s growth in the region. Read more “Our cooperation also includes an expanding Quad agenda with India and the United States, and our shared technology-led approach to reducing carbon emissions,” Morrison said. Senior Japanese government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno said the joint challenges would be discussed in an “honest way” at the summit. “Japan-Australia relations will be further improved, and towards the realization of a free and open Indo-Pacific, we will reaffirm our cooperation,” Mr. Matsuno, Chief Secretary of the Cabinet of Japan. Japanese Prime Minister Mr Kishida said on Tuesday that he would drop his overseas visits before the next session of parliament begins on January 17, to focus on defining measures against the pandemic. He had previously planned to travel in person to Australia, according to media reports. ABC / Reuters

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-01-06/australia-japan-to-sign-security-cooperation-treaty/100741012

