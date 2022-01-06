Ontario schools switch to virtual learning amid rising COVID-19 cases

Students across the Ontario entered virtual classrooms as a new school session kicked off on Wednesday, causing new frustration for some families who said their children are having a hard time with distance learning.

TheOntariogovernment announced the switch to online schooling on Monday, just days after it said personal classes would resume. As a wave of infections led by Omicron threatens the health system, the province said virtual learning will take place at least until January 17th.

Ottawa parent Stephanie Mitton said she has lost count of how many times her eight- and 10-year-old daughters have had to switch to online learning since the pandemic began. She worries that this round will present learning difficulties and mental health challenges, as did previous school closures, adding that her eldest daughter called the return to distance learning a “mental health killer”.

“It’s just such a stressful time,” she said. “We have done it before and we know how difficult it is.”

Mitton added that she made the difficult decision to move from full-time to part-time work last spring to help her youngest daughter, who has been diagnosed with ADHD, navigate online learning.

Ramona Gnanapragasam, a single mother with a five-year-old girl in kindergarten and a 10-month-old boy in daycare, said she proactively told her employers she might have to shift her working hours if schools went online .

Now that they have, she is helping her daughter with school during the day and mostly works night shifts in her retail, long-term care and retirement home – her mother and sister help with childcare while she is away.

Getting work and caring for children has left her with zero rest, she said.

“That mental break you have, especially for every single parent with children, is not there,” Gnanapragasam said.

“It takes a lot because you want to give your child the best love and care, but when you fail to unite yourself, it affects them as well.”

Guelph, Ont., Parent Christina Crowley-Arklie, whose four-year-old son was starting virtual learning for the first time on Wednesday, said she was “disappointed” with the government’s decision to abruptly switch to online learning.

“We understand that you have the physical safety of our children as our number one priority, but it’s all this talk about the mental health of our children and our students … and I feel now that it is being jeopardized,” she said.

Sara Austin, founder and CEO of Children First Canada, a charity that protects children, said closing schools has a “devastating impact” on children’s education as well as their physical and mental health.

Austin said there should be a “laser-like focus” on reopening schools, and that governments should involve more children in policy-making that affects their lives.

Teachers’ unions are calling on the province to implement a series of measures to ensure a safe return to classrooms, including prioritizing staff allowances, making rapid tests available to all in schools, improving ventilation and continuing of reporting and tracking the number of cases in schools. .

Ontario High School Teachers Federation president Karen Littlewood said there are widespread disappointments of returning to online schooling once again, but there is a “sense of relief” in personal learning that is being delayed after many of the security measures that are required are not currently. in place.

"(Teachers), like many of us, are reluctant to go online again because the best way to learn is face-to-face," Littlewood said. "The government has not done what it should have done to make sure the schools will be safe."

















Toronto's father creates portal for parents to record children's positive results for COVID



Littlewood also noted that some educators went back to schools in person to teach students with significant needs and said they had expressed fear as the number of COVID-19 cases increased.

The education advocacy group People for Education said school staff are having a hard time adapting to the online pivot given the “rapid pace of change and lack of preparation time”.

“This has hurt staff who have worked far beyond their regular responsibilities as educators in trying to help with these capacities. “There is a tax that is beyond professional and that goes beyond emotions,” the group said.

NDP leader Andrea Horwath said it is a “shame” that the province has not yet implemented the safety measures many have demanded, including prioritizing vaccines for teachers and improving ventilation in all classrooms.

“We are now almost two full years into this (pandemic) and the government has not yet done what was needed,” she said.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce said 3,000 HEPA filter units were purchased for schools, in addition to more than 70,000 units in schools in early September, and more than 2,000 new staff are expected to be hired “to support student safety and learning.” ”

"Our government will continue to invest in quality ventilation and PPE, ensuring that students receive direct teacher-led online learning during this time and full access to school-based academic and mental health support." he said in a written statement.

















Ontario schools switch to distance learning amid Omicron growth



