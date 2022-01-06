International
Five Nunavut Elders Test Positive for COVID-19 at Ottawa Nursing Home
The Nunavut Department of Health is sending a member of the bilingual staff to the Inuktitut-English Elderly Home of the Western Embassy in Ottawa, where five Nunavut elders tested positive for COVID-19.
Nunavut Health Minister John Main said in a press release that the staff member is being sent “to ensure our elders receive the best care and support possible”.
The West Embassy provides care for the elderly with complex needs, especially dementia. She cares for about 40 elders from Nunavut.
The facility initially declared a suspected explosion on December 30th. According to Main, this is the first explosion the facility has experienced in its resident population.
“There have also been added provisions to allow family members to assist in care, according to strict COVID-19 safety protocols,” he said in the announcement.
Main added that the health department, which will receive regular updates from the facility, will provide additional support to the facility as needed.
Last week, Main said thiswhile the West Embassy had several translators available, its department was looking to add more support for translators.
“Many elders down there do not have families or essential caregivers in the Ottawa area, and as such, we are arranging trips for essential caregivers who are able and willing to help their loved ones during this time,” he told CBC News. .
Last fall, the families of some residents called on the Nunavut government to return the elders to Nunavut.
They said they are concerned about the safety of the elders due to the lack of staff speaking to Inuktitut at the facility.
Main said caring for the elderly in Nunavut was an “active topic” among lawmakers and ministers, but gave no further details.
