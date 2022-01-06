International
Woman suspected of posing as fake nurse in Vancouver, Ottawa to plead guilty
The woman who allegedly posed as a fake nurse to treat patients in Ottawa and Vancouver intends to plead guilty to the related charges later this month.
Brigitte Cleroux from Gatineau, Que., Remains in custody in Ottawa but appeared in BC County Court on the phone Wednesday.
Her Ottawa-based lawyer, Ron Guertin, said she intended to plead guilty to the charges on Jan. 14, but did not specify which charges and how many.
Meanwhile, BC Crown Prosecutor Kathryn Ford confirmed that the Vancouver Police Department has launched a number of new investigations against Cleroux and continues to gather evidence in those cases.
Read more:
Kelowna, woman before Christ trying to agree to treatment by a fake nurse
The Vancouver and Ottawa police departments collaborated in an investigation against Cleroux, which faces charges related to imitating a medical professional in both cities.
Vancouver Police say Cleroux worked at BC Womens Hospital between June 2020 and June 2021 under fraudulent allegations. In November, she was charged in BC with fraud over $ 5,000 and character to profit.
In Ontario, she faces charges of criminal negligence causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, obtaining false pretenses, leaking forged documents and character to profit.
Cleroux appeared in court in Ottawa on August 24. She was 49 years old at the time of her arrest.
BC women treated by ‘false’ nurses speak openly and explore legal action
Last month, one of Cleroux’s alleged patients in BC told Global News that she felt raped after learning that a perioperative nurse assisting with her procedure at BC Women’s Hospital last April was not actually licensed.
Trends
Ontario’s son, ‘Coach Cal’, tears up Ellen DeGeneres with a passionate conversation
Canada sends 140 million COVID-19 rapid tests to provinces, territories in January
Chaelene Peeren underwent surgery to treat endometriosis and later received a letter signed by Cheryl Davies, the hospital’s chief operating officer, confirming that the nurse was unlicensed.
Pereen later learned that Cleroux was at the center of the story.
“Just to reveal the trust I had put in the team, because you expect a certain thing to have been violated, I can not describe how it felt,” she said in an interview.
Read more:
Gatineau, Que. the woman accused of falsely acting as a nurse at the Ottawa clinic
It is not yet clear how many patients Cleroux has worked with in Vancouver, what tasks or services it has provided, or whether there have been any negative outcomes related to its work.
Vancouver police, however, have launched new investigations into the case as several women have come forward to identify themselves as potential patients.
“As a result of some very intense media coverage, as well as letters sent to people who were potentially patients of this fake nurse, a number of people have contacted the Vancouver Police Department,” Sgt said. Steve Addison on Wednesday.
“We will collect evidence, we will listen to their stories, we will collect additional stories, we will look at the medical records.”
He would not speculate on possible charges or reveal the number of people who have been charged, but said there could be more casualties there.
Cleroux’s next court appearance in BC cases is scheduled for February 9th.
with folders by Rumina Daya and Kathy Michaels
