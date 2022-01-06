Purdue University Global to offer educational opportunities to Kearney Regional Medical Center with reduced education





WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A partnership with Purdue Global University will provide first class educational opportunities for Kearney Regional Medical Center staff and their families with reduced schooling. “Purdue University Global is committed to helping our healthcare partners such as the Kearney Regional Medical Center to encourage educational and professional growth in their staff,” he said. Melisa Burdi, Purdue Global Vice President and Dean of the School of Nursing. “As an excellent regional hub for central Nebraska, we recognize the importance of online college programs for staff and family members, and we are committed to providing the KRMC with excellent academic education.” of Purdue Global School of Nursing offers an associate degree program, RN-BSN, six Master of Science in Nursing specialties, and Doctor of Nursing programs. Additional Purdue Global offerings include business, criminal justice, human services and psychology, among others. The partnership does not include Concord Law School, aviation or Excel track programs. Kearney Regional Medical Center staff and immediate family members (spouse, family partner, children, siblings and parents) will have a 20% discount on undergraduate programs, a 14% discount on postgraduate programs and a 10% discount on programs of doctorate. “We are excited to partner with Purdue Global to offer our staff and their families an opportunity to grow professionally with high quality education and to create talented professionals in many different aspects of care. health and other thriving industries, “said Sara Fecht, the human resources business. partner for Kearney Regional Medical Center. Purdue Global has similar partnerships with Continuum Pediatric Nursing Services, York (Nebraska) General, Columbus (Nebraska) Community Hospital, UnityPoint Health – Cedar Rapids, Arizona Wellness Council and Quality Living, Inc. About Purdue University Global Purdue University Global offers personalized online education tailored to the unique needs of adults with work or life experience beyond the classroom, enabling them to develop essential academic and professional skills with the support and flexibility they need to achieve their goals. career. It offers personalized pathways for students to earn an associate degree, bachelor, master or doctorate, based on their work experience, desired pace, military service, previous college credits and other considerations – no matter where they are in their life journey. Purdue Global is a public non-profit university accredited by the Higher Education Commission. It is affiliated with the main institution of Purdue University, a highly regarded public research university located in West Lafayette, Indiana. Purdue University also operates regional campuses in Fort Wayne and Northwest Indiana, as well as serving science, engineering, and technology students on the campus of Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI). For more information, visit purdueglobal.edu. About Kearney Regional Medical Center Kearney Regional Medical Center is a full-service acute care hospital located in the growing community of Kearney, Nebraska. As the first physician-led medical center in the region, KRMC is governed by a Board of Directors led by physicians. This leadership model enables the organization to adapt quickly to the ever-changing health care environment and needs of its community. Since opening in 2014, the state-of-the-art facility has grown to include a full-service medical clinic, 93-bed surgical and outpatient center, 24-hour emergency room, ICU, Maternity Care Center, and Level II NICU. The KRMC medical team is unbeatable, with many of them having served in the Kearney area for generations. Specialties include general and interventional cardiology, cardio-thoracic surgery, orthopedic surgery, neurology, pulmonology, gastroenterology and more. Media Contact, Purdue Global: Tom Schott, 765-427-1721, [email protected] Media contact, Kearney Regional: Amanda Polacek, [email protected] Sources: Melisa Burdi Sara Fecht

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.purdue.edu/newsroom/releases/2022/Q1/purdue-university-global-to-offer-educational-opportunities-to-kearney-regional-medical-center-with-tuition-reduction.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos