Internationally renowned Lowcountry Choir performing at the annual MLK concert





CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – Martin Luther King Jr. Annual Commemorative Concert scheduled for January 15th will feature an internationally recognized and well-known choir with roots in the Lowcountry. Lowcountry Voices will perform at the Martin Luther King Jr. Annual Commemorative Concert. to be held Jan. 15 at St. Matthew Baptist Church in North Charleston. We are honored and pleased to return to the performance stage after a two-year hiatus, due to the honor for many lives lost during this pandemic season, as well as for the legacy and memory of Rev. Fr. Dr. “Martin Luther King, Jr.,” said Lowcountry Voices director Nathan L. Nelson. “The choir and musicians are intensively preparing for this concert in anticipation of bringing a very inspiring musical evening in the authentic African-American tradition. Via Lowcountry Voices

Via Lowcountry Voices Lowcountry Voices is a diverse, multicultural choir made up of 60 singers from a variety of religious backgrounds, ranging from high school students to seniors and experienced vocalists. The theme of the MLK concert is “Memory” and will honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. recognizing his sacrifices as well as the sacrifices of those who suffered during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The concert will feature a wide selection of musical genres of hymns, spirits, classical arrangements, and traditional and contemporary gospel music. Admission to the concert is free, but attendees must present their vaccination certificate and wear a mask at all times. Tickets for the concert are available at North Charleston Town Hall and St. Matthew Baptist Church office. The doors for the concert open at 16:00

