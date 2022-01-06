COVID Symptoms in Cats at Miller Park Zoo Promote Partial Closure





Symptoms of COVID-19 in big cats at Miller Park Zoo and a local increase in coronavirus cases in the community have prompted officials to close the Kattehoefer Zoo animal building indefinitely. Signs of COVID in cats were first noticed on Nov. 20, when a cat began “coughing and had rapid breathing,” according to a Bloomington City news release on Wednesday. Four cats have remained under veterinary care since then and, in particular, a Rilu snow leopard has COVID-related pneumonia. Closure is a precaution aimed at curbing any possible spread of the virus between humans and cats; Zoo supervisor Jay Tetzloff described it as a move among many others. “We have been taking precautions since the beginning of March 2020,” he said in an interview with WGLT. “It has been a long period of time since we took these precautions and like everyone, we are tired of it all, but we must do our best to keep our pets as healthy as possible.” Closing the building to the public is a short-term solution to curb the spread of COVID, but Tetzloff said staff are also evaluating the possibility of vaccinating cats. Currently, none of the animals at Miller Park Zoo are vaccinated. “It’s something we want to see how other zoo animals have responded and, overall, it has been positive,” he said. “Now, it’s more about logistics: Getting the vaccine is not as easy as we would like it to be.” Zoo animals that are sensitive to COVID include carnivores and primates. Tetzloff stressed that the rest of the zoo remains open to the public. “We do not want to keep people away from the zoo, just part of it is not open now,” he said.

