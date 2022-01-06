Quebec still plans to reopen schools on January 17th

Quebec will deliver seven million quick tests to preschoolers and elementary school students and staff, and says it is sticking to the school reopening plan within two weeks.

The return to online learning in the province has been chaotic as parents and teachers try to make sure students have the right materials.

Education Minister Jean-Franois Roberge says the province will provide students with no internet access at home with LTE rods that they can connect to their computers. He said school service centers and boards could request computers from the government if they needed to provide something for children they did not have.

Roberge gave an update Wednesday afternoon on the school situation as most students’ holiday breaks are now over. Director of Public Health Dr. Horacia Arruda joined him at the press conference.

The couple said they are not planning to further delay the return to personal tutoring, which is scheduled for January 17th. It was delayed from January 10 last week.

“I am very confident that we will return to teaching and personal learning on January 17, but I can not be 100 percent sure, of course, because COVID is COVID and we need to listen to public health.” Roberge said, adding that public health experts have said they are in favor of reopening as soon as possible because of the negative effects the closure of schools could have on children and their development.

Arruda agreed, saying the province “should be in high crisis” to close schools again.

Roberge and Arruda also announced that the isolation period for students under the age of 12, as well as for teachers, would be reduced to five days instead of 10. Earlier this week, the province reduced the isolation period for all Quebecers to two doses of a COVID -19 vaccine from 10 to five days.

School day care services will remain open but will continue to give priority to children of essential employees, such as health care workers, unless a parent is in an emergency situation and needs help.

Some parent and teacher committees have said they do not see how schools can reopen within two weeks, as the number of hospitalizations in the province threatens to overwhelm the health care network which is now facing 1,750 COVID patients in hospitals.

They also expressed concern that there would not be enough staff outside the isolation for the schools to function properly.

The government announcement “failed to provide any answers to the questions parents now have,” said Quinn Roy, president ofFederation of Kubec Parents’ Committees, in a statement after the update.

Roberge said he hoped the reduced isolation time would correct some of this problem and that he would rather temporarily close some individual classes than all of them.

Half of the seven million quick home tests are expected to be given when students return to school and the other half in February.

From January 15, teachers will be eligible for PCR testing, along with other groups for which the province is booking tests, including health care workers, as well as those in high-risk settings such as hospitals, long-term care . houses, detention centers and shelters for the homeless.

Air exchangers or cleaners?

Teachers’ unions have called on the provincial government to do more to make schools safer before allowing students to return.

They say teachers are still required to keep windows open for ventilation before the break, but that this is not always feasible in the middle of winter.

Roberge said 50,000 carbon dioxide detectors will be delivered to schools by Friday and that another 40,000 will arrive in January and February.

Readers can help determine if a classroom is well-ventilated by indicating whether there is too much air out, which may increase the risk of spreading the infection through aerosols.

Robergesa said 400 air exchangers have also been sent to schools that requested them, and that others remain available upon request.

The Parents Federation wants to know what the next steps will be after all the carbon dioxide detectors are opened.

“CO2 readers are not a solution to the air quality problem we are seeing in our schools. It has been 18 months since we knew this was a problem,” Roy said. “When are we going to solve this?”

Critics have also pointed out that Ontario is giving teachers who want N95 masks access to them, as well as providing air purifiers in a number of classrooms.

Arruda said Quebec public health experts say masks are not needed on school premises because surgical masks provide enough protection and the N95 can be uncomfortable to wear all day.

of Central Quebec Unions called the decision to ban the use of N95 masks incomprehensible.

“The explanations given by Minister Roberge and the director of Public Health are by no means sufficient,” said their president, Ric Gingras, in a statement.

“Is it because there is a lack of N95 masks? If so, then we have to say it.”

As for cleaners, Arrudasaid air exchangers are preferred by the province because they bring clean air and exhale stagnant air, which he said is better than filtering and reusing class air.