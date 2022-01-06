European players were allowed to compete in Saudi International | Golf





The DP World Tour, the recently renamed European tournament, will allow players to take part in the controversial Saudi International next month after weeks of intense negotiations. By Monday, between 30 and 40 members of the tournament had asked for exemptions to play in the event run by the Asian tournament near Jeddah, from February 3rd. It is sponsored by the Saudi public investment fund and carries large filing fees. Despite speculation about possible bans on European players competing in Saudi International, with the exception of a few as little as more than a kidnapping, it is understood they should be informed this week that the concessions will be made conditional on future engagements in DP World Tour. tours. If these conditions are not met, there is room for disciplinary action, but the power of the player has apparently won the day. So far, Tour has only publicly stated that it is reviewing every player application on merit. International Saudi has published a field that includes players like Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, Sergio Garca, Tyrrell Hatton, Shane Lowry, Henrik Stenson, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood. All required ash DP World Tour. It remains to be seen how seriously, if at all, the involvement of Saudi Stensons undermines his aspirations to be captain of the 2023 Ryder Cup Europe. Whether or not the main players are independent traders or are bound by the tournament membership criteria has been the subject of much debate. The tournament was once the domain of the then European tournament, before Saudi Arabia tried to make significant penetrations into the professional game, to see them comfortable by that body and the PGA tournament. Saudi Arabia’s major financial commitment to golf has included the hiring of Greg Norman as head of an investment group, who will direct the lucrative events on the Asian tournament and has aspirations for a breakaway league. Given the finances on offer, the heads of the players are back. Subscribe to The Recap, our weekly email selected by the editors. PGA Tour has confirmed that members can play at Saudi International if the conditions are met, specific to the upcoming Farmers Insurance Open if played on the same date. Europe was then expected to follow the example of Tours having a strategic alliance, but the situation was less direct for an organization seeking tournament engagement from players in many countries. In theory, the DP World Tour also fears more about an outflow of talent towards a scheme backed by Saudi Arabia. The DP World Tour is also expected to have given a small number of publications followed by members wishing to appear at the Singapore Open, which stands directly against the Abu Dhabi Championship this month.

