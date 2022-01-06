Rio cancels carnival street festivities but continues the parade





RIO DE JANEIRO As the famous carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro continues, the city will cancel its street festivities, the mayor said on Tuesday, to the horror of the millions of celebrants pouring into the city’s public spaces each year to celebrate and wash away any sorrows in samba, sweat and beer. Free wheelchair public holidays will not be possible, Mayor Eduardo Paes said at a news conference on Tuesday. It is decided: There will be no street carnival in the tradition of the past. Mr Paes said the official parade, in which samba groups staged detailed choreographic performances in an area surrounded by bleach housing 56,000 people, would be held, but with some health precautions. But the Cariocats, as the inhabitants of Rio are known, were destroyed. I was very excited, very hopeful about Carnival 2022, especially after a year without carnival, said Joo Victor Ramos, 26 years old.

Mr Ramos, a stylist, said that as soon as he read the news on his phone, he shared it with friends, who were already having a good time deciding what costumes to wear. He poured us cold water, everyone was so sad, he said, before adding reluctantly that the decision was understandable, as the effect of the year-end celebrations on the number of coronavirus cases in Brazil was already apparent. The number of cases is rising again, after months of decline. Many in the city had begun to rehearse carefully for the festivities, planning for the eruption of joy throughout the city. After two years of a pandemic, they said, it was much needed. There was a turn we did not expect, said Tatiana Paz, organizer of one of hundreds of Rio street performance groups known as blocos, who play music and lead crowds of dancers through the streets for days. With most Brazilians fully immunized, we thought it was happening. But then the situation got worse again and there is nothing we can do about it. Other major cities like Olinda, So Lus and Florianpolis have also canceled their carnival activities in the last 24 hours.

Rio canceled both the parade and street parties in 2021, when the death toll in Brazil rose as its vaccination campaign began with a slow start. But by the end of the year, as injections became more available, Brazilians embraced them: About 68 percent of the country’s population is fully vaccinated and the number of cases in the country and the number of deaths fell. Updated January 5, 2022, 22:44 ET The period of relative calm that followed allowed the population to resume socializing. Roads, beaches and bars were filled with the onset of summer. At Copacabana Beach, many people welcomed the New Year under a sky full of fireworks, but without the usual concerts that go along with the holiday. However, infections began to rise again as the highly transmissible variant of Omicron, which in some cases can infect even vaccinated persons, spread worldwide. Average daily reports of new virus cases in Brazil have risen again in recent days, although the numbers remain well below the peaks reached in May and July. Rodrigo Rezende, who is the head of a group of blocs, said they had already applied for official permission when the bad news came. Coronavirus Pandemic: Key Things to Know Card 1 of 6 Global growth. The virus is spreading faster than ever in early 2022, but the last days of 2021 brought the encouraging news that the Omicron variant produces less severe diseases than the previous waves. As such, governments are focusing more on expanding vaccination than on limiting its spread. We were getting ready, he said, but we were very aware that eventually could not happen. Mayor Paes suffered a backlash for his decision, with many criticizing his choice to hold the costly carnival parade, which is televised nationwide, while canceling free public street celebrations. The decision favors industry and excludes regular people, said Nyandra Fernandes, one of the Tambores de Olokun block dancers. The mayor responded Tweet, dismissing allegations that his decision was elitist: With all due respect to analysts and progressives, he wrote, the poor and humble are strongly represented in the official parade.

They are the creators of this extraordinary cultural manifestation, he said. Rio’s annual carnivals, considered one of the largest in the world, take place in the weeks leading up to Good Wednesday, the holy western Christian day that marks the beginning of Lent. Ash Wednesday falls on March 2 this year. The tradition of the city, with its lively music and elaborate costumes, has stood and often flourished even in difficult times. Brazilians have danced through wars, hyperinflation, repressive military rule, street violence, and the flu pandemic of 1918-1919. officials call for postponement Carnivals in Brazil in 1892 (for hygienic reasons) and in 1912 (to mourn the death of a national hero) were largely ignored. In contrast, this year Mardi Gras parades in New Orleans seem to be moving forward after the event was canceled in 2021 due to the pandemic.

