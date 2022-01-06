International
With PCRs out of bounds for most, Quebec minister begs employers to drop testing evidence
Quebec’s labor minister is urging employers and workers to abide by the province’s new rules, including finding a way around the need for a COVID-19 lab test to test the disease.
On Tuesday, public health authorities announced that because testing centers are overcrowded, PCR tests will only be available to certain categories of people, including healthcare workers in direct contact with patients, indigenous people and the homeless. .
This puts workers who have symptoms of COVID-19 but who are not in those priority categories in a difficult situation when their employer requires a lab test as proof that the employee is indeed infected.
Meanwhile, access to rapid tests is also a problem in Quebec, although the situation is expected to improve in the coming days.
Another new rule reduces the isolation period from 10 days to five for persons who meet certain criteria. A second follow-up test is not required to show that the disease is gone – the criteria revolve more around the symptoms and the presence of fever.
“I urge jobs to follow the public health recommendations for isolation,” Labor Minister Jean Boulet said on Twitter on Wednesday.
“CNESST (Quebec Workers’ Safety Board) continues its inspections to ensure compliance with health measures.”
When asked about the real-world dilemma faced by workers, Boulet said the province is working for it.
For example, despite new restrictions, what if an employer continues to require a PCR test as a COVID test, either for medical leave or to request someone to return to work? Should an employee complain about that situation at CNESST?
Boulet said that “details will be provided by the ministry tomorrow [Thursday] and the tools will be made available to workers and employers through the CNESST site, as we have said we have done since the beginning of the pandemic. “
SMALL BUSINESSES HAVE FEW CHOICES: CFIB
The Canadian Independent Business Federation, which represents thousands of small and medium-sized businesses, argues that its members have few opportunities here, as they must have healthy employees in order to function and, consequently, have to be put in available screening tests.
“It is important, necessary and strategic to restore access to PCR tests for all sectors of economic activity and to improve the supply of the population with rapid tests,” said François Vincent, Vice President for Quebec from the CFIB.
“This is one of the keys to being able to live with COVID-19 and, currently, small businesses and citizens do not have access to these keys.”
He said the CFIB has been seeking easy access to rapid tests since February 2021. “And we were told ‘this is not credible’,” he said.
Vincent noted that many SMEs have less than five employees and that for one of them, having a single employee with COVID-19 and in isolation means depriving yourself of 20 percent of the workforce, in the middle of a time of lack of work.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on January 5, 2022, with files from CTV Montreal.
