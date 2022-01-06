United to stop the spread of chemical weapons in Syria





Thank you, Madam President, and I join others in welcoming you to the presidency and assuring you of our full support. I would also like to extend a warm welcome to colleagues from Albania, Brazil, Gabon, Ghana and the United Arab Emirates and look forward to working with you. I would like to thank USG Nakamitsu for informing her and the Director General of OPCW for his monthly report. As we enter a new year, this meeting – I agree – is an opportunity to review the facts and progress on this long-term agenda item. Before the start of the conflict in 2011, Syria had an extensive chemical weapons program. In 2013, following several chemical weapons attacks, including the large-scale attack on Ghouta in August of that year, the Security Council adopted Resolution 2118 urging Syria to cooperate fully with the OPCW on the rapid destruction of its nuclear program. chemical weapons. However, despite international cooperation on the destruction of chemical weapons stockpiles declared by Syria in 2013, it later became clear that Syria had maintained a chemical weapons capability in violation of UNSCR 2118 and the Chemical Weapons Convention. Other chemical weapons attacks occurred. And full investigations by the OPCW and joint UN-OPCW experts have confirmed that the Syrian regime has used chemical weapons, including chlorine and sarin, in at least 8 cases throughout the conflict. These attacks by the regime have killed and injured hundreds of innocent people. ISIL terrorists were found to have used them on 3 occasions. More than eight years after Syria joined the Chemical Weapons Convention, the OPCW General Directors’ monthly reports – of which there are now almost 100 – confirm that 20 issues remain unresolved with Syria’s initial statement. These include the undeclared production and armaments of toxic chemicals and the unknown location of significant quantities of chemical warfare agents and ammunition. Over the past 12 months, Syria’s failure to meet its obligations has continued. Syria has consistently refused to issue visas to OPCW staff, made no serious effort to meet with experts from the Technical Secretariat, and has shown total disregard for the decisions of the OPCW Executive Council and the Conference of States Parties. Over the past 8 years, the Council’s responsibility and effective action to uphold UNSCR 2118 has been blocked by the use and threat of veto, and by a coordinated disinformation campaign to misuse and undermine the OPCW and its findings. In 2022, let us set aside narrow political motivations, stop the spread of chemical weapons and unite after the full implementation of resolution 2118, including the complete verified destruction of Syria’s chemical weapons program and holding those responsible accountable for their use. Only then will we be able to stop the spread of chemical weapons and send a message that their use is unacceptable.

