Diversity in leadership: 8 business faculty members are paving the way | FIU News

In a push to diversify leadership at FIU, the university has tasked eight business faculty members to learn how higher education institutions function outside the classroom.

Friends will participate in committees and work in an administrative setting before entering a leadership role. These appointments offer the faculty a comprehensive experience with administrative leadership, the ability to make valuable contributions to curricula, and the opportunity to enhance FIU Business search profile and standards.

The origin of the program stems from a suggestion from FIU Office for the Advancement of Women, Equality and Diversity to help the FIU Business find new faculty initiatives that can increase diversification into leadership. With diversity, equality and inclusion in mind, mixed with an entrepreneurial spirit.

When William G. Hardin, interim dean of the college, placed the original call for applications, he noted:

“For the right person, society can be very informative about what non-faculty roles involve and allow them to have a relatively small exposure to higher education management without having to make a decisive change. career. “

Faculty members come from different fields of business, ethnicity and culture – five out of eight are women. Collaborators range from senior faculty to FIU Business Newcomers. They expressed their inner motivation to work with a diverse group of colleagues to bring real solutions to a growing FIU business community.

“As a relatively young member of the COB faculty, the role of faculty colleague allows me to have more meaningful interactions with people outside my department and learn more about the college’s administrative functioning,” he said. Michael Tang, assistant professor at the FIUS School of Accounting. “I’m excited to have these opportunities to bring my previous faculty experience and knowledge from NYU, as well as my international background and my passion for multiculturalism, to contribute to the FIU ‘s rapid growth in to foster its community.the global reach and influence.”

FIU business faculty associates are eager to take on their roles to broaden their professional profile and enhance the college’s reputation. For example, Anna Pietraszek, an assistant professor in the Department of Marketing and Logistics, recently won the role of Entrepreneurship and Innovation Association, among other titles, and she executed the first Executive College at the Residence for Entrepreneurship and Innovation. In addition, she invited Deepak Ohrid, a global leader in luxury brands, to FIU Business to give students a new perspective on entrepreneurial thinking.

“I am very honored to have been appointed a member of Entrepreneurship and Innovation,” Pietraszek said. This gives me a perfect platform to teach students why the entrepreneurial mindset is essential and how it can shape their future. It is important that students understand how to identify new opportunities and take advantage of them as much as possible. Currently, I am working with Deepak Ohrid, Executive in Residence in Entrepreneurship and Innovation, on a brand new initiative, luxury incubator course, for the MBA program. We will have a lot of our discussions in practice. ”

In particular, colleagues are also activated to establish a framework for an in-depth research structure that allows for the comparison of disciplines, monitoring programs, and the dissemination of research resources. During their one-year contract, they plan to maximize their time by combining professional expertise with academic innovation to propose measures to reach new heights for the college.

“Dean Hardin is reviving the research conversation at COB and I’m excited to be part of him as his researcher,” he said. Lampert curve, Associate Professor in the Department of International Business. “I have known Dean Hardin for eight years now, so I can tell you up close that he is passionate about research. Dean Hardin’s vision and strategy regarding research will elevate COB.”

Members of the FIU Faculty of Business

FIU Business is currently among the top ranking business colleges in the United States, holding a ranking no. 2 for international business, according to US News Best Colleges; an international MBA No. 3, according to US News Best Graduate Schools; and No. 10 MBA Online Program, QS MBA World University Online Ranking (World).