Alberta confirms a record 4,752 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday





Alberta confirmed another 4,752 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. Since the province is no longer offering widespread PCR testing, this number is likely to be higher.















In the last 24 hours, the province administered about 12,000 tests. The positivity rate was 36.9 percent. The story goes down the ad Read more: Alberta K-12 students to return to class on January 10 amid record number of new COVID-19 cases The daily number of cases on Wednesday and the degree of positivity were both records, according to Dr. Deena Hinshaw. “I know Omicron’s rampant proliferation has made this a challenging start to 2022 for many Albertans,” the chief medical officer told reporters. There were 470 people taking care of COVID-19 at the hospital on Wednesday, up from 436 on Tuesday, with 72 of them at the ICU. There were 61 people in the ICU on Tuesday.















Another 11 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. Trends Omicron and living with COVID: Why the new variant may change the timeline

Ontario’s son, ‘Coach Cal’, tears up Ellen DeGeneres with a passionate conversation “My thoughts and condolences are with family and friends left behind in the morning for these people and anyone who has recently lost a loved one for whatever reason,” Hinshaw said. The story goes down the ad Five of the reported deaths were in the Calgary area: one woman in her 60s, one man and one woman in her 80s and one woman in her 100s with pre-existing conditions, and one man in his 70s without pre-existing conditions. Three of the deaths were in the Edmonton area: a man in his 60s, a man in his 50s and a man in his 70s, all with pre-existing conditions.















Elsewhere around the province, a man in his 70s in the North, a man in his 70s in the Central Zone and a man in his 80s in the South died. All three men had pre-existing conditions. There have now been 3,333 deaths from COVID-19 in Alberta. Read more: The hospitality industry in Alberta is closely monitoring cases, COVID-19 restrictions The story goes down the ad There were 37,196 active cases confirmed on Wednesday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 384,126 confirmed cases in Alberta. To date, 343,597 of them have recovered. © 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

