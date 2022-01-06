COVID-19 causing staff shortages, service impacts in City of Calgary – Calgary

COVID-19 has caused Calgary to close several city-led programs for the year, while other city departments face staff shortages.

Mayor Jyoti Gondek joined Calgary Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) Chief Susan Henry at a joint news conference Wednesday morning to update where the city stands in the face of the pandemic.

The mayor asked everyone to get their vaccine – whether the first, second or booster. It also reminded people just because you have the vaccine, does not mean you are completely protected from getting the virus.

“Please do not see that you are now immune to this,” Gondek explained.

“You are not immune to contracting COVID-19 again and have even worse symptoms than the first time you had it. Talk to your doctor and plan for your next vaccine or booster shot. ”

The mayor went on to say that it was the least Calgary residents could do to help show support for those who have worked tirelessly all the time in the past two years.

“Our front-line workers have been fighting COVID-19 every day.”

“As much as we are all exhausted by this pandemic, and I’m sure many of you are, our healthcare workers are actually more. They are saving lives every day… Do yourself and them a favor by getting vaccinated, please. ”

At the same time, Gondek rated the northeastern part of the city that scored a 99 percent vaccination rate among those who qualify, while the southeast has a 100 percent vaccination rate for both doses for those over 75 years of age.

Henry said many had hoped the pandemic situation would have been different in 2022, however, the Omicron variant is proving to be a challenge and continues to “throw another turn” when it comes to the city’s emergency management plan.

The Omicron variant is spreading faster than anything officials have seen since the pandemic began, according to Henry.

“During the latest provincial updates, we’ve seen some of our highest number of cases to date,” she explained.

“One thing we know for sure is that the reported case numbers do not reflect the actual caseload in the community, which is likely much higher.”

At this time, Henry added that there are currently no plans to end the vaccine passport bylaw along with the bylaw covering the pandemic face.

Expansion of the cellular vaccine program

The city’s mobile vaccination program will be extended again. The city-led program began in September 2021 and was in addition to the provincial government’s efforts to spread vaccines.

The CEMA chief said the city will continue to work with the Vaccination Industry – which consists of TRAXX, ACESO Medical and 19 to Zero – as long as “vaccination supply and demand is there” from the Calgarians.

Vaccinations from the mobile app remain on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Over the last few weeks, demand has been very high,” Henry said, adding that countries are out and with the recent cold temperatures, people need to remember to settle down and plan for cold weather.

By the end of Wednesday, the city’s cellular vaccination program will have provided more than 5,000 vaccines for Calgary.

To find out where cellular vaccination sites are, Click here or you can call 311.

CPS COVID-19 infections

The Calgary Police Service has the highest number of COVID-19 infections among employees since the pandemic began, according to Henry.

The CPS confirmed that there are 36 active cases among its members and another 35 members are in isolation awaiting test results.

In an effort to minimize disruption to emergency services, the CPS began reassigning officers from other areas of the organization to support others on the front line.

“With this redistribution plan, and as things currently stand, members of the public can count on the fact that if they are in crisis, we will have the resources to support them,” police said in a statement. “However, there will be an impact on other services, including proactive community policing, youth intervention and support services, as well as the protracted extension of investigations into some offenses.”

Henry added, the public can help reduce tensions over police resources by using Calgary police online reporting system for non-emergency incidents, instead of calling 911.

Incidents that can be reported online include: moving a car, stealing a credit or debit card, damaging a vehicle, damaging property, losing property, attempting to steal a vehicle, breaking into and entering an open premises, stealing from a park or vehicle parked in parade and mail theft.

Lack of city staff

Henry said some people may have already seen the impact this fifth wave has had on the city as some services and programs have either been reduced or canceled altogether.

Although the number varies by the hour, Cameron Nicholson from Calgary’s environmental safety management system said. Somewhere between 25 and 50 city employees have been called ill in recent days.

“We are tracking those individuals … and then going to the areas where they were working, making sure they are clean in order to reduce the possibility of transmission between one individual to another,” Nicholson explained.

As of Wednesday, Henry said 93 percent of city employees are fully vaccinated. Those who are not, are required to participate regularly in rapid tests.

Winter swimming lessons along with the city’s amusement school have been postponed until Jan. 10 to accommodate the Alberta government decision to extend the province’s student winter vacation across the territory.

















Public skating hours at the city-owned arenas have been suspended until further notice. The Village Square Arena and ice rink at the Southland Leisure Center remain open with applicable health restrictions.

According to city officials, league games and hockey and ringette practices could continue.

Henry explained that all city-run businesses have continuity and emergency plans in place, which are continuously developed and refined.

If certain levels of staff are needed, depending on the department and the circumstances, it may be possible for a person with symptoms to work, Nicholson said. For example, he said that when it comes to the road department, they may end up having a person “who is easily ill” to drive a vehicle that plows city roads.

A spokesman for the city’s road department said there have been no impacts so far and improved clean-up measures have been put in place for their vehicles.

“We have unforeseen plans, but thankfully we have not had any impact on the operation,” said spokesman Chris McGeachy. “However, we will continue to monitor the situation as it may change every day.”

Meanwhile, Calgary Transit is operating with a “skeleton staff”, according to Amalgamated Transit Local Union 583.

Union president Mike Mahar said there have been more than 100 overtime shifts this week alone and he is concerned about how school roads and buses will be affected next week.

“Whatever happens in those schools, it has to do with exposure and the people who contract COVID, there is a real potential for things to grow fast,” Mahar told Global News.

According to city officials, any changes or impacts to city services will be posted regularly on the Calgary City website.

–With files from Adam MacVicar, Global News