A ‘staff crisis’ will limit emergency childcare facilities in the Waterloo region
As the province plans to provide free emergency care for children as part of a second modified step of its pandemic reopening plan, nurseries in the Waterloo region that once offered that relief will not be used this time.
On Monday, Prime Minister Doug Ford announced new measures aimed at curbing the proliferation of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, which includes providing free emergency care spaces for children to health care and skilled front-line workers; but Christa OConnor, executive director at the Creative Beginnings Child Care Center in Baden and board member of the Ontario Coalition for the Best Child Care, says it is unlikely to have the same number of spaces previously offered during pandemic.
I think childcare will see a staffing crisis, OConnor said. I think I would start to see constant closures, whether individual rooms or entire centers, because they will not be able to hire them.
The center has twice provided emergency space during the pandemic.
Lori Prospero, CEO of Rising Oaks at Kitchener, adds that the child care center also made the difficult decision to give up providing emergency care spaces for children, having previously supplied four rooms throughout the pandemic.
When exploring whether we had the capacity to deliver [emergency child care], we looked at the needs of our programs for babies, toddlers and preschoolers. We have several vacancies in progress due to the labor force crisis in this sector before the announced closure and we also had to consider any vacancies that could be created because we have staff with small children who will now be at home doing lessons online., he said. Prospero in a statement. Remaining school-age educators will be needed to cover any staff vacancies due to COVID-19 symptoms, isolation requirements, and lack of testing.
In Waterloo, there is a similar story in Emmanuel at the Brighton Child Care Center.
Dana Bernhardt, the centre’s executive director, expects COVID-19 isolation requirements to see enclosed rooms in the center, it already has four staff.
If we have a lot of outside staff in a class, we will not be able to staff that one class, so we would do everything we can to stay open to our families having to go to work, but I think we will be very difficult. , she said.
Isolation requirements now mandate five days of isolation after the onset of symptoms for those vaccinated against COVID-19 as well as children under 12 years of age. Those who are unvaccinated should still be isolated for 10 days.
According to Bernhardt, those changes announced Friday and this week surprised the nursery sector.
We were amazed by the changes, Bernhardt said. We could have cases of COVID in the child care center now, today and no one would know. [There are] no more rapid tests, no requirements to get a PCR [polymerase chain reaction] test if there are children or symptomatic staff.
Some of these new changes include testing requirements only for high-risk groups in Ontario and no further reporting of cases in schools and childcare settings.
The province will continue to report the closure of schools and childcare facilities.
Bernhardt points out that working with a population that cannot wear masks and is not eligible for vaccination is also a concern, which she thinks has gone untreated by the province. Bernhardt says they had to rely on donations and buy those supplies themselves.
OConnor says the Coalition has called for N95 masks to be supplied to early childhood educators, but says teachers within public school boards are given priority.
As a leader, it’s really hard, it’s hard to tell our educators to come and provide these programs and educate these children and take care of them, but also, we can not offer to all the proper protections you should have that school boards would also have, OConnor said.
PROVENCE ANSWER
In a statement to CTV News, Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce defended the government’s actions to protect the childcare sector.
To support front-line workers and their families, our government is once again providing them with free emergency care for school-age children to allow these workers to continue to perform these critical jobs, the statement read. Our government has set up our childcare safety protocols, including tighter control and the placement of inappropriate N95 masks to support front-line workers as we take steps to protect families from COVID-19. The Chief of Health believes that these measures will ensure that childcare remains as safe as possible for children and staff.
