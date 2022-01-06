The City of Windsor will lay off 104 employees for the vaccine term

The City of Windsor is laying off 104 employees for refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or receiving a medical or human rights exemption.

In a press release issued Wednesday, the city said 43 full-time staff and 61 part-time temporary staff will be sent termination letters and their vacancies will be filled.

Windsor staff, who had not yet declared vaccination status, had to show evidence of the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by January 4 and February 1 for evidence of a second.

More than 3,400 municipal staff have complied with the city’s vaccine policy.

“The full impact of the Omicron variant is still unknown, but we can see today the devastating effects it has on schools, businesses and our healthcare system,” Windsor Chief Executive Jason Reynar said in a statement. “We know the only way available to keep our employees and residents safe is through vaccination.”

“I am therefore very grateful to our staff who have been vaccinated and who have been vaccinated and who continue to provide critical services, programs and infrastructure to our community.”

Windsor City Council approved the vaccination policy in September. The plan said staff had until November 15, 2021, to provide evidence of vaccination status or to apply for a medical or human rights exemption.

Those who did not declare until Nov. 15 were given new deadlines to either be vaccinated or discontinued, the city said.

Employees who had not declared their vaccination status, or had received an exemption, were placed on unpaid leave, the city said.