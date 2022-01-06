UAE: Asylum seekers are unnecessarily blocked by EU banks





The European Banking Authority (EBA) says banks in the European Union are blocking asylum seekers and other clients in the wrong attempt to comply with anti-money laundering (AML) regulations. As Reuters reported on Wednesday (January 5th), banks have become much more cautious as regulators around the world drop the hammer on your ineffective Customer Recognition (KYC) systems, leading some customers to say they have been left in the lurch. unfair outside the system. In one declaration published Wednesday, the UAE said its research shows that this risk aversion by banks and payment companies occurs across the EU and appears to particularly affect nonprofits and asylum seekers. Banks involved in risk aversion detain some clients because their profile indicates that they may be involved in money laundering or terrorist financing. See also: The EU intends to establish the Anti-Money Laundering Authority The UAE also said its findings show that risk aversion has a detrimental effect on achieving EU objectives, particularly in relation to the effective fight against financial crime and the promotion of financial inclusion, competition and stability in the single market. The authority has issued instructions to national regulators and banks on how to properly monitor money laundering risks and said it would check back with those regulators to see what steps they are taking to deal with unnecessary risk aversion. than to report next year. The European Commission presented proposals last year to set up an organization called the Anti-Money Laundering Authority (AMLA), along with other steps to help end the removal of unwarranted risk. If approved, AMLA will start operating in 2024 and gain the ability to oversee several cross-border financial firms and impose taxes on companies that break money laundering rules by 2026. However, the UAE says the Commission can take things further in the fight against unnecessary risk relief by clarifying situations in which a basic bank account must be closed or rejected. Read more: Danske Bank is blamed for the lack of money laundering control Commissions stepped up efforts for AML came after money laundering scandal at Denmark’s Danske Bank. That scandal involved the apparent payment of $ 235 billion in transactions considered suspicious at a small branch in Estonia between 2007 and 2015. The aftermath of that investigation led the bank to cut hundreds of jobs. ——————————— NEW PYMNTS DATA: IDENTIFICATION OF IDENTITIES IN THE DIGITAL ECONOMY – DECEMBER 2021 Circle:More than half of American consumers think biometric authentication methods are faster, more convenient, and more reliable than passwords or PINs, so why do less than 10% use them? PYMNTS, in collaboration with Mitek, surveyed more than 2,200 consumers to better define this perception against the usage gap and to identify ways businesses can increase usage.

