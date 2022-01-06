COVID-19 boosters open for adults in the York Region on Tuesday





All adults in the York Region, three months after the second COVID-19 vaccine, will be able to book appointments for the booster starting Tuesday. The provincial government opened the availability of the third dose to anyone over the age of 18 on Dec. 20, but massive York Region Public Health clinics have continued to limit boosters for those age 50 and older. Dr. Barry Pakes, Medical Officer of Health in the York Region, thinks that after focusing on the age groups most likely to end up in hospital with COVID-19, it’s the right time to expand the availability of boosters. “This is going to be extremely important for the general population, but keeping an eye on those 50 to 70 plus, many of whom still need to grow,” Pakes says. Pakes says over 60 percent of York Region residents aged 70 and over and more than half of those aged 50 and over have had three injections of a COVID-19 vaccine. While Pakes initially said the meetings would be available on Jan. 10, the York Region Public Health clarified Wednesday night that reservations would not be made available until Jan. 11 for slots as of Jan. 20. Pakes says a newly opened vaccination center at the Newmarket Community Center will help increase capacity, creating space to vaccinate 11,000 to 12,000 people in the region each day. Public Health made 14,600 appointments available Wednesday morning and will add about 4,500 daily, rising to 5,000 on Saturday. Adults aged 18 and over in the York Region have been able to get boosters at pharmacies and some clinics. Appointments can be booked online or by calling 1-877-464-9675. With files from Amanda Hicks of CTV

