Novak Djokovic denied entry to Australia following initial medical expulsion for COVID-19

BRISBANE, Australia – Novak Djokovic’s chance to play for the 10th Australian Open title was dashed on Thursday when the country denied him entry and canceled his visa because he failed to meet requirements for an exemption from the COVID vaccination rules. 19.

Top-rated Djokovic announced on social media on Tuesday that he had an “exemption permit” and landed in Australia late Wednesday after receiving a medical exemption from the Victoria state government that was expected to protect him from strict vaccination regulations in force. vit. the first major tennis tournament.

But the border authorities did not accept the exemption. The Australian Border Force issued a statement saying Djokovic did not meet the entry requirements.

“The rule is very clear,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison told a news conference Thursday. “You have to have a medical exemption. He did not have a valid medical exemption. We make the call at the border and it applies.”

Health Minister Greg Hunt said the visa cancellation followed a review of Djokovic’s medical exclusion by border officials, who looked at “integrity and the evidence behind it”.

The president of Serbia’s Djokovic’s native criticized the “harassment” of the star, who was detained overnight at Melbourne’s Tullamarine airport. 20 times the main winner had to wait more than eight hours at the airport to find out if he would be allowed to enter. He was later transferred to a safe hotel near central Melbourne, which is controlled by immigration officials.

Djokovic’s lawyers have launched a challenge in the Federal District Court of Australia against the cancellation of his visa. A hearing was adjourned until 18:00 after Judge Anthony Kelly said he had not received any documents from Djokovic’s lawyers.

The court has reserved a full hearing date for the case for Monday, but government lawyers have reserved the right to seek a decision on Djokovic’s departure before that hearing.

Nick Wood, a Djokovic lawyer, told the referee that Tennis Australia had advised that they should know about his participation in the tournament by Tuesday. In response, Kelly said that “the tail will not shake the dog here”.

The Australian Open starts on January 17th.

According to Australian Broadcasting Corp., Kelly asked during the briefing whether Djokovic had “tennis facilities” at the hotel where he was detained and if not, if he could be transferred to one he had.

In one Posting on Twitter On Thursday, Morrison wrote, “No one is above these rules. Our strong border policies have been critical to Australia having one of the lowest death rates in the world from COVID, we are continuing to be vigilant.”

Responding later to questions about confusion over various state and federal requests, Morrison said it was up to individual travelers to have accurate documentation upon arrival.

The prime minister rejected the suggestion that Djokovic was being singled out, but he acknowledged that other players could be in Australia with the same kind of medical exemption.

“One of the things the Border Force does is they act on the basis of intelligence to direct their attention to potential arrivals,” he said. “When you make people make public statements about what they say they have and will do. They draw considerable attention to themselves.

Anyone who does this “be it a celebrity, a politician, a tennis player … can expect to be asked more questions than others before you come.”

The medical exemptions, verified by two independent expert panels and based on information provided anonymously by players and received at face value, were created to allow Djokovic to play in the Australian Open, regardless of his vaccination status for COVID-19.

A Novak Djokovic supporter holds a Serbian flag outside the Park Hotel near central Melbourne, where Djokovic was sent awaiting a flight from Australia or legal action after his visa was revoked by the Australian Border Force. Diego Fedele / Getty Images

He has spoken out against vaccines in the past and has resolutely refused to admit whether he has received any vaccines against the coronavirus.

His father, Srdjan Djokovic, told the internet portal B92 that his son was held at the airport “in a room where no one can enter” and was guarded by two police officers.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Instagram that he spoke with Djokovic while he was being held at the airport, before the decision that his visa had been revoked. Vuiqi tha said that the Serbian authorities are taking measures “so that the harassment of the best tennis player in the world stops in the shortest possible time”.

Morrison said he was aware that “representations” had been made “by the Serbian embassy in Canberra” and denied allegations of harassment.

“Australia has sovereign borders and clear rules that are not discriminatory,” Morrison said.

Serbian media reported that Vucic had summoned the Australian ambassador to Belgrade and demanded that Djokovic be released and allowed to play.

Djokovic’s revelation on social media that he was heading to Australia seeking the record-breaking 21st major title immediately became a hot political topic, with many angry Australians giving him an exemption from entering the country. Critics questioned what reason he might have for the exclusion, and supporters argued that he has the right to privacy and freedom of choice.

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley defended the “application and process fully legitimate” and insisted there was no special treatment for Djokovic.

The Victoria Government has mandated that only fully vaccinated players, staff members, fans and officials can enter Melbourne Park when the tournament starts.

Only 26 people associated with the tournament applied for a medical exemption and, Tiley said, only one “punch” was given. None of those players have been publicly identified.

Acceptable reasons for an exemption include acute medical conditions, serious adverse reactions to a previous dose of COVID-19 vaccine, or evidence of a COVID-19 infection within the previous six months. However, Morrison said Thursday that Tennis Australia had been advised a few months ago that a recent infection did not meet the exclusion criteria.

Djokovic tested positive for coronavirus in June 2020 after playing in a series of display matches he organized in Serbia and Croatia without social distance in the midst of the pandemic.

Australia saw another day of rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations on Thursday amid fears that changes in testing requirements could mask the full scale of the outbreak. The country reported 72,000 cases, up from 64,000 the day before, while hospital admissions rose to 3,267 from 2,990 and intensive care patients rose to 208 from 196. Victoria State recorded six deaths and 21,997 new cases, the largest daily jump of cases since the pandemic. started.

This report uses information from the Associated Press and Reuters.