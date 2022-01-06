January 5, 2022 Updates from federal and provincial governments on the COVID-19 pandemic

Below is an update on recent decisions and actions by federal and provincial governments in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

3.6 million quick tests in Kubec schools

Jean-Franois Roberge, Minister of Education, and Horacio Arruda, National Director of Public Health in Qubec, provided an update for the start of the school year and for online learning.

On January 17, 3.6 million quick tests will be distributed to primary and secondary school students in Qubec. Each student will receive a box of five tests. This submission will be repeated in February, for a total of 7.2 million rapid tests spread over two months.

The Minister of Education reiterated the importance of students not attending school if they have symptoms of COVID-19 and, if necessary, taking a quick test at home. For students whose symptoms appear during the school day, it will be possible to perform a quick field test.

Prioritize school staff for PCR testing

Starting January 15, all school staff will be able to undergo PCR testing at screening centers as they will be considered essential workers.

Wearing masks

Mr Roberge noted that surgical masks should be worn at all times: on school buses, in common areas and in the classroom. He also announced that students and school staff will no longer be limited to two masks a day and that they will be able to change masks whenever they wish, as their effectiveness decreases when they are wet.

At present, Public Health does not recommend the use of N95 masks in schools.

Exceptions to adult online learning

Individuals attending adult vocational or general education courses will be able to attend laboratories, seminars, or evaluations that require fieldwork.

Other teaching organizations

Mr. Roberge reminded that the regular schedule for teaching online high schools should be followed. With regard to preschoolers and primary schools, the minimum educational curriculum should continue to be followed.

In the so-called equilibrium of concern, closing all schools, with the problems it brings, is more harmful than moving toward reopening, Mr Roberge said. Online learning is a good Plan B. Our plan A is for students to return to school.

Services are also provided for children with special needs.

The minister says LTE keys can be given to students who do not have internet connection in order to connect from home.

The departmental exams scheduled for this month will take place during the weeks 24 and 31 January. The schedule of the Ministry of Education will be made public soon. Furthermore, the first report will be distributed on 11 February.

Day care services

The government reiterated that priority for day care services is being given to the children of essential workers, including health care personnel and teachers. Exceptions will be made in emergency situations.

However, the government recommends that parents keep their children at home if possible.

Air quality

More than 50,000 air quality monitors will be delivered to Qubec schools by January 7th, representing 54% of previously ordered monitors. The goal of Public Health is for everything to be delivered by January 17th. To this total will be added another 40,000 monitors during January and February.

Over 400 air exchangers have been distributed to the schools that requested them.

Reduced isolation period

Public Health announced that Quebecers fully vaccinated with COVID-19 will be required to be isolated for five days instead of the current 10 days. This measure only applies to asymptomatic persons or those whose symptoms have decreased. They must also have been without fever for 24 hours. In the five days after the isolation period, the infected person should wear a mask and maintain a distance of two meters from the others.

The duration of isolation for health care workers is maintained at seven days, except for those who are not in contact with patients.

PCR tests are no longer offered for everyone

Due to the imminent possibility of shortage, PCR testing will only be reserved for certain groups.

They are:

Hospitalized persons;

Health care workers in contact with patients;

Hospital and home team staff, residents, essential care providers, and visitors;

Homeless people;

People from First Nations communities and those who travel to these communities for work;

Contacts in an environment of a confirmed or suspected explosion in a high-risk environment, such as hospitals or slaughterhouses;

School staff, starting January 15, 2022.

Tightening measures in CHSLD, IR and FTR

Only caregivers will be allowed access to long-term care centers (CHSLDs), private nursing homes, and intermediate and family-type resources (IR-FTRs).

Only one caregiver per day will be allowed in CHSLD and IR.

Only one carer at a time, and a maximum of two per day, will be allowed on the FTR.

To limit the number of different people who can care for residents, these facilities should require residents to identify a maximum of four caregivers.

It is important to remember that in all of these settings, all caregivers must present their vaccination passport when visiting a loved one.

140 million quick tests in Canada

The Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland and the Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos gave an update on the status of COVID-19 in Canada.

Mr Duclos said Canada had submitted 85 million rapid tests to the provinces and territories before December 2021. Another 35 million rapid tests were distributed in December and another 140 million will be sent in January.

Remittances will be based on the percentage of population in each province and territory.

The share of Qubecs is 31.5 million tests.

Vaccination of ages 5-11 years

To date, more than 40% of children ages 5-11 in Canada have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Canada will have enough of the vaccine in January to immunize this entire two-dose age group.

The federal government noted that 200 members of the Canadian Armed Forces have arrived in Qubec in recent days to provide logistical support to the vaccination team.