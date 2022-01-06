A Salvadorian court reopens the investigation into the 1989 murder of six priests





Posted: 5 January 2022 / 22:48 EST

/ Updated: 5 January 2022 / 22:48 EST

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) The El Salvador Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the reopening of an investigation into the 1989 massacre of six Jesuit priests that sparked international outrage. Efforts within El Salvador to investigate and prosecute the organizers of killings during the country’s civil war have evaded legal maneuvers since the Supreme Court declared the 1993 post-war amnesty unconstitutional in 2016. A lower court had ruled that an investigation could continue into the alleged involvement of a group of military officers and former President Alfredo Cristiani in the killings. But the investigation was suspended when officers appealed the case to the Supreme Court in 2019. Attorney General Rodolfo Delgado had pushed to reopen the case and welcomed Wednesday’s decision. The case will be reopened, Delgado wrote on his Twitter account. “We will prosecute those responsible for bringing these dirty killings to justice.” On November 16, 1989, an elite commando unit killed six priests, five Spaniards and a Salvadoran, along with their maid and housewife at the priests’ residence. The killers tried to make the massacre look as if it had been carried out by left-wing guerrillas. Nine members of the army were initially put on trial, but one court acquitted seven of them. Two officers served short sentences but were released in 1993 on amnesty. After the Supreme Court found the amnesty unconstitutional, a judge ordered one of those officers, Col. Guillermo Benavides, to return to the prison where he was staying. While the case stalled at home, a Spanish court in 2020 sentenced former Salvadoran Colonel Inocente Orlando Montano to 133 years for the murder of priests. The court called the massacre state terrorism perpetrated by powerful interests, including Christian, that aimed to maintain their privileged positions within power structures. The former president has denied any involvement or knowledge of the plan to kill the priests. Attempts to contact him for comment after Wednesday’s decision were unsuccessful.

