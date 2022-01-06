Australia, Japan sign security pact to respond to ‘challenging’ Indo-Pacific environment





Japan and Australia have signed an agreement to work closely together in the field of defense as a last step to strengthen security ties against the backdrop of China’s growing military and economic power. Main points: The agreement will allow the two military to work together in defense and humanitarian operations

Japan's only other military pact is with the United States, a force status agreement dating back to 1960

Japan’s only other military pact is with the United States, a force status agreement dating back to 1960 China responded before signing the agreement, saying the Pacific “is not a place to make waves” Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison held a virtual summit to sign a pact that has been in place for several years. Australia has worked with Japan, India, the United States and Britain to strengthen defense ties between concerns over China, including its pressure on Taiwan, freedom of navigation in the region and trade disputes. The Mutual Access Agreement (RAA), Japan’s first with any country, will allow the Australian and Japanese armies to work seamlessly with each other on defense and humanitarian operations, Morrison said. “Japan is our closest partner in Asia, as evidenced by our special strategic partnership, Australia’s only such partnership, an equal partnership of mutual trust between the two great democracies committed to the rule of law, rights human rights, free trade and a free and open Indo-Pacific, ”Morrison said at a signing ceremony. Fumio Kishida said the agreement would boost co-operation between the two nations. ( Reuters: Dyu Xiaoyi / Foto fotografi ) Mr Kishida hailed the agreement as “a historic instrument that will take security co-operation between nations to new heights”. Japan’s ambassador to Australia, Shingo Yamagami, said that “in light of the deteriorating security environment, what Japan and Australia can do together is, above all, increase prevention.” The Pacific ‘is not a place to make waves’, says China China responded on Wednesday, ahead of the signing of the agreement, saying bilateral treaties should promote regional trust, peace and stability. The deal hopes to strengthen security ties against the backdrop of China’s growth. ( Reuters: Thomas Peter ) “He should not aim or harm any third party interests,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said when asked about the treaty at a daily news conference. “The Pacific Ocean is big enough for the common development of the countries in the region. “In the same line, peace and stability in the Pacific depend on the joint efforts of countries in the region.” “We hope the Pacific is an ocean of peace, not a place to make waves.” If Morrison’s defense strategy sounds like war talk, it’s because it’s If there is one benefit to any anxiety caused by Scott Morrison’s gloomy view of security in our region, it is that it will save time. Read more Japan’s only other military pact is with the United States, a force status agreement dating back to 1960 that allows the United States to deploy warships, fighter jets and thousands of troops in and around Japan as part of an alliance. which the United States describes as the foundation of regional security. “RAA is a historic treaty that opens a new chapter in the advanced defense and security cooperation of what is a complex and rapidly changing world, something you and I both understand very well,” Mr Morrison told Mr. Kishida. Morrison said ahead of the meeting that stronger ties with Japan were needed “to deal with a new and even more challenging environment, especially within the Indo-Pacific”. Mr Kishida was due to travel to Australia on Thursday but canceled the trip to handle an increase in COVID-19 cases in Japan. Reuters / AP

