Some overcrowded healthcare facilities in Quebec were forced to cancel staff vacations

Some Quebechealth authorities are being forced to cancel employee vacations as the province grapples with staff shortages and increased hospitalizations for COVID-19, and some workers fear this could be the end point.

After working overtime without much break from the start of the pandemic, nurse Agathe Vezina said the latest move feels like a slap in the face to healthcare workers.

Vezina, who works as a mental health nurse in Rouyn-Noranda, about 500 miles northwest of Montreal, is currently on vacation and does not yet know if she will be affected by the restrictions. But she is worried because she booked her vacation based on the availability of childcare for her 17-month-old son.

“What should I do with my son if I am asked to return to work tomorrow instead of the following Sunday,” she asked. She said she worked hard to earn her leave, “and they want to cut them short with us. “Enough is enough.”

The Quebec Department of Health said on Tuesday many health care facilities had recently unveiled plans to cut vacations following an increase in hospitalizations and COVID-19 cases. Under a ministerial decree issued in the first months of the pandemic, employers in the health sector can suspend, cancel or refuse vacations in emergency situations.

















COVID-19: Quebec reserves PCR testing for high-risk groups



Robert Maranda, a spokesman for the Department of Health, said facilities in some regions, including Quebec City and Montreal, were hit particularly hard in the latest wave driven by the Omicron variant, with many employees testing positive for COVID-19 or forced to be isolated due to exposure to a positive case.

“The number of outbreaks and the lack of staff affected by COVID-19 is high,” Maranda said in a statement, adding that canceling the holidays was the last resort.

But the Federata de la sante et des services sociaux, one of Quebec’s largest health care unions, said it was essential to find other solutions. “Employees are reaching the bottom of their rope,” union vice president Josee Marcotte said in a text message. “They are doing everything they can to slow down the pandemic.”

















Quebec children are still the lowest age group to be infected with COVID-19



Jean-Thomas Grantham, a spokesman for Quebec City’s main hospital network, CHU de Quebec-Universite Laval, confirmed in an email that 807 employees had been in solitary confinement since Monday.

“We have been forced to suspend the vacations of some of our staff because of the situation we are currently experiencing in our hospitals,” Grantham said. The local health authority said on Tuesday that the measure has affected about 15 employees since the introduction of the decree in March 2020.

In the northern tip of Montreal, the public health authority said there are currently 660 health care workers. Emilie Jacob, spokeswoman for CIUSSS du Nord-de-l’Ile-de-Montreal, said calling the ministerial decree would avoid a service disruption. “This move is extraordinary and we prefer that everything be done on a voluntary basis,” Jacob said in an email Tuesday, unable to confirm how many people could see their holiday suspended.

Prime Minister Trudeau receives booster for COVID-19



The public health authority in Laval, north of Montreal, said it “felt very bad” about the impact the measure would have on families and employees. Judith Goudreau, with CIUSSS de Laval, said she has canceled vacations until the end of January for at least 30 employees in certain facilities, such as long-term care homes. The Laval network reported that as of Tuesday it had 478 employees with COVID-19 and 52 others in preventive isolation.

In the Chaudiere-Appalaches region, south of Quebec City, the health authority said it was managing the situation on a case-by-case basis, without forcing employees to cancel vacations so far. “Before using these measures, we call on employees who wish, on a voluntary basis, to work overtime or even increase their availability to work more hours per week,” a statement said.

But on social media, healthcare workers talk about a system that gasps for air, and Vezina said the frustration is widespread. “There comes a time when everyone is tired and our understanding turns to anger,” she said. “This is a bleak reality for many of us.”