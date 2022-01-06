World Council details key international advocacy victories of 2021 | 2022-01-05

The World Council of Credit Unions continued to successfully advocate before international standards-setting bodies on behalf of the global financial cooperative movement in 2021.

Here are the top success stories of the 2021 World Advocacy World Council.

The G20 reaffirms support for proportionality and financial inclusion

The G20 reaffirmed its support for a position defended by the WOCCU that national level regulators put a greater focus on proportionality in the newly issued Rome G20 Leaders Declaration, which includes a commitment to increase the financial inclusion of segments of the WOCCU. vulnerable and unserved society that credit unions should now have an even greater opportunity to serve.

He adopted the G20 policy options menu focusing on digital financial education and consumer financial protection, as well as the Risk-Based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) approach, which aims to promote financial inclusion and secure payments. legal cross-border.

The G20 also reiterated its support for the G20 2020 Financial Inclusion Action Plan, which includes a provision enabling an enabling and proportionate legal and regulatory framework for digital inclusion that takes into account the standards and guidelines of the relevant standards-setting bodies. G20 and international.

This achievement was thanks to the efforts of the World Council and its respective G20 members, including CUNA and organizations in Australia, Brazil, Canada and South Korea, which engaged in contact with the finance ministers of their individual countries. This resulted in the inclusion of favorable language in the G20 directive for international standard-setting bodies.

World Council flexibility call for COVID-19, considered by the Basel Committee

The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision responded favorably to the World Council’s call for flexibility in withdrawing COVID-19 assistance measures. Pablo Hernández de Cos, Chairman of the Basel Committee, responded directly to the World Council’s advocacy efforts and noted that:

The Committee continues to monitor risks and weaknesses to the global banking system.

They encourage the use of flexibility embedded in the Basel framework.

They will adopt additional global measures in a coordinated manner, if necessary.

A prudent withdrawal of Basel III capital reserves and liquidity is appropriate to absorb shocks and maintain lending to creditworthy households and businesses.

The Committee supports the use of proportionality in the implementation of the framework in a manner consistent with the Basic Principles of the FATF.

The FATF supports proportionality

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) issued its Risk-Based Supervision Guide, which contains a risk-based approach and proportionality guidance. The World Council advocated for the inclusion of proportionality in this guide, which contains a risk-based approach, the principles of proportionality and the direction for financial inclusion.

A highlighted box for overseeing lower risk sectors and entities and supporting financial inclusion contained proportionality and specific financial inclusion languages.

The World Council supports the proportionality involved in Basel Instruction of the Committee

Two guidance documents issued by the Basel Committee on Operational Sustainability, including Principles of Operational Resistance and Reviews of Principles for sound operational risk management, introduced language on proportionality.

The guideline included the principled approach recommended by the World Council, which allows for a risk-based and proportionate implementation of any implemented requirements.

Bank of Italy (G20 host country) supports the World Council’s efforts for financial inclusion

The World Council and its G20 members (Australia, Brazil, Canada, South Korea, and the United States) made efforts with the G20 to link financial inclusion to the proportionality and role that credit unions can play in expanding these inclusion efforts. .

During the G20 process (led by Italy in 2021), Ignazio Visco, Governor of the Bank of Italy at the 2021 IIF G20 Conference, noted that digitalisation could lead to new forms of exclusion, but the outcome depended on the development and access. of digital infrastructure, degree of financial and digital literacy, and adequacy of governance — particularly in the area of ​​oversight and regulation.

The Bank of Italy also corresponded with the World Council indicating that it supported many of our measures and that they were under consideration by the Finance Ministers as part of the G20 process. Some of these measures were included in the Final Statement of Leaders.

The World Council supported the proportionality involved in the FATF analysis of the unintended consequences of FATF standards

The World Council commented to the FATF on this consultation on the unintended consequences of their standards. As a result, the FATF published it High Level Summary of Unintended Consequences of the FATF Standards, which included recognition of some of the issues raised by the WOCCU:

The FATF included a language in the report that states, “In general, incorrect application of the FATF Standards, and in particular failure to use the proportionality that is essential to the risk-based approach, may lead to or complicate financial exemption. “.

The FATF noted that their standards and communications do not properly encourage authorities to understand the impact of financial exclusion on ML / TF risks.

The FATF also noted the problem of non-risk that credit unions may face when providing access to affordable and necessary financial services.

FATF accepts the burden of AML / CFT requirements for advancing financial inclusion in cross-border payments

The World Council commented on the FATF survey on cross-border payments. Following the publication of his subsequent report, “Results of the Cross-Border Payments Survey for the Implementation of FATF StandardsThe FATF noted that “the survey results indicate, inter alia, that lack of risk-based access and inconsistent implementation of AML / CFT requirements increases costs, reduces speed, restricts access and reduces transparency.” The FATF also noted that failure to enforce proportionality “may also exclude access for those who do not have the ability to provide certain documents or information, usually those most in need of financial inclusion”.

World Council / Encu Advance Credit Unions in the European Union

The European Credit Union Network (ENCU), composed of the World Council and eight European credit union associations, developed contacts throughout the year with various representatives from the offices of members of the European Parliament (EP), representatives from member states in the Council of the European Union and various other offices in the European Union.

ENCU urged policymakers to apply proportionate treatment to credit unions for various issues that will arise in the European Parliament’s legislative mandate, including:

Digital Operational Resistance Act (DORA), which aims to impose new requirements on operational resilience and reporting. ENCU is working either on getting credit unions out of purpose (allowing regulation at the national level) or by incorporating proportionality mechanisms.

Consumer Credit Directive, seeking to review lending statements (ENCU seeks to include proportionality measures for credit unions).

Sustainable finance to support the transition to a sustainable economy (seeking proportionate treatment for governance, discovery and other measures, as well as encouraging to define credit unions as a sustainable business model once a social taxonomy is considered).

The EU Banking Package, which seeks to strengthen the supervision of EU banks (ENCU has been successful in maintaining the exemption from CRD IV, which allows for the proportionate treatment of capital and other standards of prudence).

“What is important is that international standard-setting bodies are recognizing the importance of adapting regulations to smaller, community-based financial institutions, such as credit unions, so that heavy regulations do not deny anyone access. in responsible financial services. “This focus on proportionality, which allows the credit union cooperative model to work, is a key element in achieving financial inclusion,” said Andrew Price, senior vice-president of advocacy and general adviser to the World Council.