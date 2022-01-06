China plans to complete the space station, many launches in 2022





Posted: 6 January 2022 / 02:26 EST

/ Updated: 6 January 2022 / 02:31 EST FILE – A Long March-2F Y12 rocket carrying a Chinese astronaut crew on a Shenzhou-12 spacecraft takes off at the Jiuquan satellite launch center in Jiuquan in northwest China on Thursday, June 17, 2021. China is committed to completing its orbit. its space station by the end of the year and says it is planning more than 40 launches for 2022, placing it roughly on par with the United States. (AP Photo / Ng Han Guan, File)

BEIJING (AP) China has re-engaged to complete its orbital space station by the end of the year and says it is planning more than 40 launches by 2022, placing it roughly on par with the United States. Departures will include those of two Shenzhou crew missions, two Tianzhou cargo spacecraft and two additional module stations, the official Xinhua News Agency reported on Thursday, citing a recent announcement by the Chinese Aeronautical Science and Technology Corporation known as CASC . Named Mengtian and Wentian, the science modules will join Tianhe’s core module, which is currently home to a three-person crew. The launch schedule shows how China’s traditionally cautious program is increasing the pace of its missions as it seeks to take a leading role in space exploration. The US expects about the same number of releases this year, as the pace slowed in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Supply chains for essential items like computer chips were disrupted and the liquid oxygen used as rocket fuel had to be diverted to hospitals to rescue patients. Among the most anticipated is the launch in March of the Space Launch System of a 1010-meter-long rocket, planned for future lunar missions. The China-led space program was banned by the International Space Station, largely because of U.S. opposition. Working largely on its own, China has moved forward with its Tiangong space station program, building and then abandoning two stations before launching the final iteration. The current six-month Shenzhou-13 mission by the crew aboard the Tianhe is China’s longest since it first deployed a man into space in 2003, becoming only the third country to do so after Russia and the US. of. The crew performed a pair of spacewalks including the first by a Chinese female astronaut and conducted tests along with the robotic service arm of the stations, which on Thursday successfully removed and then re-launched the Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft for the first time. first. The three are the second crew at the permanent station, which upon completion will weigh about 66 tonnes, about a quarter the size of the ISS, which launched its first module in 1998 and weighs about 450 tonnes. “China has also succeeded with unmanned missions, and its lunar exploration program created a media frenzy last year when its rover Yutu 2 sent pictures of what was described by some as a mysterious hut,” but it most likely was just a stone of some. order. The rover is the first to be placed on the far slightly explored side of the moon. The Chinas Change 5 spacecraft returned lunar rocks to Earth for the first time since the 1970s in December 2000 and another Chinese rover is seeking evidence of life on Mars. The program has also caused controversy. In October, China’s Foreign Ministry dismissed a report that China had tested a hypersonic rocket two months ago, saying it had simply tested whether a new spacecraft could be reused. China is also reportedly developing a top-secret space plane.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsav.com/news/international-news/china-plans-space-station-completion-many-launches-in-2022/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos