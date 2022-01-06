LHU Adds International Sports Management Track | News, Sports, Work





LOCK HAVEN – The Department of Sports Studies at Lock Haven University has introduced a new sports science graduation track, focusing on International Sports Management. It is one of the three tracks offered at LHU and the courses are taught by the graduate faculty in the department. The 30-credit track is now in its first full year, meeting online, with plans to have face-to-face or hybrid course options in the future. New courses include Sport in the Global Market, the International Sports Organization and the Global Football Industry. Students explore events such as the Olympics and the FIFA World Cup in depth and key topics such as corruption, doping, mega-events and tourism. “We are building the need and desire to continue growing together with the sports industry, which is increasingly global.” said Dr. Dain TePoel. “Furthermore, International Sports Management allows us to use the existing strengths we have with the faculty in sports studies, recreation management, business and finance.” Professor Peter Campbell, head of the Department of Sports Studies, said the addition of the new track will bring more opportunities for the success of LHU students. “We can now help our students explore professional experiences internationally as well as opportunities here in the United States.” he added. In the fall of 2019, LHU launched an educational partnership with the Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Club, better known as “Wolves” an outstanding team in the English Premier League. The partnership allows both parties to send members to work on their teams. When LHU joined the Wolves, students were eligible to work in their Sports Marketing class. Students learned aspects of the international sports business from a leading club in social media marketing, and in turn, students helped the Wolves learn more about the prospects of American sports fans. For a project, a group of students started a local Lock Haven support club for Wolves, nicknamed “WolverHaven”. Hunter Confair, graduated in 2021, Sports Management, was appointed club president. “It was fantastic to see a young football team branching out into America and arriving in Lock Haven.” said Confair. “I had Zoom meetings with their director, Alan Perrins, to discuss where they should trade in order to make the most of their money. We were also invited to attend ‘Premier League Live’ on NBC Sports Network in Philadelphia. “There, we would work on marketing and promotional events for the Wolves and watch the club play.” Unfortunately, the event was canceled just weeks after the COVID-19 outbreak. The students had additional plans, including organizing and coordinating a youth football clinic in Lock Haven and the surrounding area. The latest news of today and more in the inbox

