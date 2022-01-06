Adelaide International: Winning Period Ends for Priscilla Hon | January 6, 2022 | All News News and Features | News and events





Priscilla Hon left Victoria Azarenka at Adelaide International, but continued to show the improvements she has targeted in recent months.

Adelaide, South Australia, 6 January 2022 | Darren Parkin Australian Priscilla Hon advanced to the second round of Adelaide International after a gallant battle with two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka. World number 263 started well, continuing where it left off in its victory against Petra Kvitova on Monday. Both players were serving powerfully, with Hon scoring three aces in the first two service games. With Hon serving for 2-2, the first chance of the set break point arrived. Azarenka was thrown into a second serve to secure the game and she did not allow the door to open for the remainder of the set. The world number 27 from Belarus closed the first set with another service break in the ninth match, winning the first goal 6-3. In the second set, Azarenka took an early break and seemed to be heading for a comfortable win, but Hon countered to put things in service, achieving a break of hers with an excellent basic defense. Both players continued at a high level, with Azarenka ruthless pressure eventually paying dividends with another service break coming in at 12th match as they secured the 6-3 7-5 victory. The experienced Azarenka would face just one break point for the entire match, achieving 76 per cent of first-half service and dropping just 17 points in her full-time serve. Hon struggled hard on several occasions and showed a lot of mental resilience for which he has spent the last twelve months working. It was something I really worked for, not being afraid to play with these 30 best girls, actually believing I could beat them. I think last year I worked hard for her, she commented during the week. Hon remains focused on entering the top 100, a goal she was on track to achieve in the face of a major thigh injury she suffered in mid-2020. “I am very frustrated that I have not entered the top 100 in the last 100 years,” said Hon. I hope I can do it this year. It’s hard because when you’re so close and you don’t get there for a few years, it kind of goes away. Hopefully this will change this year. TODAY’S RESULTS

In women, the second round

Victoria Azarenka (BLR) d [WC] Priscilla Hon (AUS) 6-3 7-5 Doubles for women, second round

Women’s doubles, first round

Shelby Rogers (USA) / Heather Watson (GBR) d [WC] Priscilla Hon (AUS) / Charlotte Kempenaers-Pocz (AUS) v 6-2 7-5 Women’s doubles, quarterfinals

[WC]Ash Barty (AUS) / Storm Sanders (AUS) dLeylah Fernandez (CAN) / Erin Routliffe (NZL) W / O IT’S COMING

In women, the second round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [6] Sofia Kenin (USA)



Female singles, quarterfinals

[1] Ash Barty (AUS) v Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) or [6] Sofia Kenin (USA) Women’s doubles, quarterfinals

[WC]Ash Barty (AUS) / Storm Sanders (AUS) v Darija Jurark (CRO) / Andreja Klepac (SVN) VIEW: Full lottery of single women In men, quarterfinals

[WC] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) in Mikael Ymer

> VIEW: Full single draw for men Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

[WC] Alexander Vukic (AUS) / Edward Winter (AUS) v [4] Tomislav Brikic (BIH) / Santiago Gonzalez (MEX)

