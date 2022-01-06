CEO of OPPORTUNITY INTERNATIONAL ATUL TANDON RECEIVES PRISTIJ AWARD TO ACHIEVE LIFE FROM NONPROFIT PRO





CHIKAGO, January 5, 2022 / PRNewswire / –Atul Tandon, Chief Executive Officer iOpportunity International, a 50-year-old global organization providing financial services to lift people out of poverty, has been selected for a price for life achievementby a panel of judges at NON-PROFIT PRO, a well-regarded resource for nonprofit management and strategy. Every year, NON-PROFIT PRO recognizes nonprofit executives who have dedicated their careers to fulfilling their organization’s mission. Regarding their decision to choose Tandon among hundreds of other nominees, the judges said:Atul Tandon he may have started his career in the lucrative world, but his decision to serve the world’s extreme poor has made NonProfit PRO recognize him at the 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award. “ Prior to his two decades of service in the nonprofit sector, Tandon had a successful career in financial services, where he contributed to the launch of Citibank’s consumer banking franchise in India, introducing for the first time in the region services such as ATMs, credit cards, mortgages, consumer loans and remote banking services. Citibank brought it to the US in 1992, where Tandon oversaw the turnaround of its operations in California, then began a customer-centric banking relationship before continuing to manage the bank’s global distribution network. In 2000, Tandon moved into the nonprofit sector, initially with World Vision where he led the organization through a period of unprecedented expansion and tripled revenue during his nine-year term, then with United Way, where he helped build the largest network. in the world of community-based charities. Tandon’s success in the nonprofit sector combined with his financial expertise paved the way for his current role as CEO of Opportunity International. Tandon has played an integral role in expanding Opportunity International’s Financial Education program, which partners with financial institutions to support non-governmental schools that provide affordable and quality education to millions of students. Since joining Opportunity in 2016, Tandon has expanded its education finance program, the impact of education2150, schools00, to 10. 4.7 million children. Similarly, under the leadership of Tandon, Opportunity’sAgriculture Finance program reached a historic milestone in $ 200 million in loans to farmers and the achievement of nearly 3 million African lives in rural areas, which will ensure that farmers can harvest their crops, bring their produce to market and feed their families and communities, all by earning a steady living. In 2020, at the height of the global pandemic, Tandon led the expansion of Opportunity programs to a total of 104 partners in 30 countries, currently serving an estimated 19 million people growing from 9 million when it launched. Tandon attributes his success to leadership not only to Opportunity clients, but also to the staff of his organization and the Board of Directors who have supported his visionary leadership. “On behalf of the Board of Directors of Opportunity International, we would like to express our gratitude NON-PROFIT PRO“for the recognition of Atul’s life heritage in the work for the elimination of extreme poverty”, he said LeAnn Pedersen Papa, Chairman of the Board, Opportunity International. “Many of the economic advances made in recent years have been severely hampered by the pandemic, but our organization remains committed to improving the lives and livelihoods of those who continue to struggle with extreme poverty worldwide.” ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL OPPORTUNITY Opportunity International is a global non-profit organization celebrating the 50th anniversary of equipping people to get out of poverty. Opportunity provides 19.4 million families with innovative financial resources, training and support to grow their small businesses and send their children to school. In 2020, Opportunity International and its partners were released $ 2.3 billion in the capital in more than 30 countries and helped fund 8,800 schools that reached 2.8 million children. Find out more at opportunity.org or join in the conversation Facebook AND Tweet. CONTACT MEDIA:

