What? Dog brains can distinguish Spanish from Hungarian, the study finds





BUDAPEST, Jan 6 (Reuters) – Dogs can tell the difference between languages, researchers in Hungary have discovered after playing excerpts from the story “The Little Prince” in Spanish and Hungarian to a group of 18 dogs and examining how their brains reacted. The study was led by Laura V. Cuaya at Eotvos Lorand University in Budapest, who moved to the city from Mexico a few years ago, bringing with her her dog Kun-kun. “I wondered if Kun-kun noticed that people in Budapest spoke another language, Hungarian,” she said. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register “(In research) we discovered for the first time that a non-human brain can distinguish (between) languages.” In their lives with humans, dogs understand the listening patterns of the language to which they are exposed, said Raul Hernandez-Perez, co-author of the study. During the experiment, Kun-kun and others were trained to lie down without moving on a brain scanner for several minutes. All the dogs had only heard one of the two languages ​​- Hungarian or Spanish – from their owners before, allowing the researchers to compare how their brains reacted to a very familiar language and to a completely unknown language. The dogs listened to excerpts from the story in Spanish and Hungarian and also mixed versions of these excerpts to test whether they could tell the difference between speaking and not speaking. When comparing brain responses, the researchers found distinct patterns of activity in the primary auditory cortex of dogs’s brains, indicating that they could distinguish between speaking and non-speaking. In their secondary cortex of hearing, which analyzes complex sounds, dogs’ brains produced different patterns of activity when they heard a familiar language and an unfamiliar language. The older the dogs were, the better their brains differed between the two languages. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Written by Krisztina Se Editing by Alexandra Hudson Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.

