Why COVID-19 hospitalizations of Canadian children and babies may continue to rise as Omicron spreads

Children and adolescents and even newborns are now among the growing number of Canadians hospitalized with COVID-19 as Omicron infections continue to rise across the country at unprecedented levels.

Many hospitals have recently begun to see an increase in new coronavirus-infected patients, CBC News has learned, including some of the country’s largest pediatric facilities in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec.

And on Wednesday, several Ontario hospitals has issued a public service notice stating that between the two pediatric centers in Ottawa and Hamilton, six infants had been hospitalized for COVID-19 infections since mid-December, despite the previous infrequency of infant admissions.

To be clear, medical experts still point out that COVID-19 remains a mild disease for the vast majority of children; The increase in hospitalizations among young people is likely to be related, at least in part, to the strange ability of this variant to simply infect more people.

However, some doctors are also seeing early signals that the pattern of Omicron infection often affects the airways more than the lungs, may hit some children more than adults.

“The biggest difference is that Omicron is much more respiratory, so children are showing up with cold-like symptoms, where there used to be fever and maybe a little gastrointestinal in the previous waves,” said pediatric infectious disease specialist Dr. Fatima Kakkar, from Montreal’s Sainte- Justine Hospital, told CBC News.

“Now we are seeing children, for example, with asthma. Their asthma is getting worse and taking them to the hospital.”

Kakkar Hospital, Canada’s largest maternal and child health care center, reopened its COVID-19 pediatric ward a few weeks ago. The team is now seeing admissions on a daily basis, with twice the number of patients as at the same time last year, she said.

“We are much higher than we were before. Part of that is because there are so many cases in the community that children come in some with COVID, some for other reasons and we are checking COVID on admission,” Kakkar explained.

“In the previous waves, the babies were essentially unaffected by COVID,” she continued. “But now we are seeing newborns. So in those first 30 days of life, an important disease.”

Omicron is associated with respiratory symptoms

Omicron’s tendency targeting the airways of adults and children is evident both in the real world and in laboratory studies, noted Dr. Syra Madad, Senior Director of Special Pathogens for the New York City Health System.

“Here you are seeing more nasal congestion, sore throats those kinds of classic flu-like illness signs and symptoms than lower respiratory symptoms,” she said.

For many healthy, vaccinated adults, a virus that does not destroy the lungs often implies a less severe course of the disease than during previous waves of this pandemic. But Madad stressed that it is another story for children.

Doctor explains why some children may be 'hit harder' by Omicron infections:

The doctor explains why some children may be ‘more affected’ by Omicron infections Dr. Syra Madad, senior director of special pathogens for New York City Health System, says some children may be “more affected” by Omicron infections than most adults because of the way this variant affects the respiratory system. . 1:22

“For children, when we see upper respiratory tract diseases, they tend to do worse than adults, because it affects them more,” she said.

“And so, when you look at the flu, when you look at RSV, and you look at some of these other respiratory viruses that are much more common than you see in children … they get a more severe stroke, unfortunately . ”

These real-world observations follow recent laboratory research, including early findings by American and Japanese scientists that rodents have been infected with the Omicron variant. had reduced lung disease compared to previous variants, while laboratory work in Hong Kong showed that this new form of the virus replicates more slowly in lung tissue than the original strain, but approximately 70 times faster in human airway tissues .

“I think it will unfortunately, disproportionately, affect the pediatric population,” Madad said.

“But again, we are still so early in this Omicron wave that it is really difficult to distinguish the heads from the tail of what we will expect to actually see because things are still very preliminary.”

Increasing admissions of children with COVID-19

In Ontario, where more than 2000 people of all ages are now hospitalized with COVID-19, the Hospital for Sick Children is among the Canadian facilities that are already experiencing an increase in pediatric patients.

Also known as SickKids, downtown Toronto hospital had less than five patients admitted with coronavirus infections a month ago, but that number rose to 12 by Tuesday, including four cases where infection was not their reason for ‘was accepted.

Overall, pediatric patients admitted with COVID-19 “are experiencing mild illness and have been admitted to managing symptoms such as fever and dehydration,” a SickKids spokesman said in a statement.

A source with knowledge of recent admissions to BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver, who could not comment publicly, said COVID-19 admissions there were also “growing, slightly”, compared to the last months before Omicron’s rise.

Dr. Jesse Papenburg, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the Montreal Children’s Hospital, said his facility is at “peak level”, with many children testing positive for coronavirus during admissions to other conditions.

COVID-19 infections are not usually severe in children, “but it is the context of being a newborn or a very small baby, especially during the first month of life, that requires hospitalization for any fever,” Papenburg said.

In the case of many infants recently admitted for COVID-19 infections at some Ontario hospitals, the Eastern Ontario Children’s Hospital in Ottawa said the infants are particularly at risk given their immature immune system. All six babies were also from unvaccinated mothers, noted the hospital , ie “do not have the protection of maternal antibodies transferred during the third trimester of pregnancy”.

Recent Ontario data shows that children ranging from newborns to four years old, an age group that does not yet have an approved vaccine, are the highest hospitalization rate of any young person.

As of Wednesday, 38 infants and toddlers had been hospitalized with COVID-19 during the most recent two-week period available, compared with 15 children and adolescents hospitalized.

‘Alarming’ increase in US hospitals

Experience in U.S. hospitals provides a warning to Canada of the potential for a major impact on children, although vaccination rates among U.S. youth remain lower than the Canadian average, leaving a higher percentage of children vulnerable to infection.

In late December, many US states reported increase in the number of children hospitalized for COVID-19.

The nation’s largest pediatric health facility, Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, recently treated more than 700 children with the disease over a 24-hour period and is reporting a more than quadrupling increase in child hospitalizations. from COVID-19 to only the last two. week, said staff to CNN.

By the week ending Jan. 1, an average of more than 570 children with the disease were admitted to hospitals nationwide each day, according to figures from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

CDC data now shows that approximately one in 100,000 young Americans under the age of 17 were being admitted to COVID-19 in early January.

“As you see a more contagious variant of the plow across our communities, you are seeing more children becoming infected; mostly those who are unvaccinated,” Madad said.

“Unfortunately, a subset of them are ending up in hospital demanding, at times, ICU-level care. So of course that is alarming.”