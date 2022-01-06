International
Family devastated after an 11-year-old girl lost her life after the first time shooting
It was supposed to be a fun activity to wrap up a sleepy party.
On December 27, a group of cousins set off for Mooney’s Bay, a neighborhood in Ottawa, to hike.
Eleven-year-old Jose Assal was stunned by the reception. She had relocated to the country’s capital with her parents and two older siblings from Lebanon six months ago and was fascinated by winter.
A few weeks ago, the girl had jumped out after seeing her first snowfall and now she was going sledding for the first time.
But the event ended in tragedy. About 2:50 p.m. that day, paramedics responded to a landslide accident on Mooney’s Bay. Jose was transported to CHEO Pediatric Hospital, where he died from his injuries.
While the incident was reported at the time, CBC News has learned more about what happened.
That day, Jose’s aunt worried about the amount of ice sloping in the center of the hill and asked the children to take a smoother path that curved into a wide “C” on the side opposite the Rideau River.
According to the family, a cousin jumped to the front of the plastic slide. Jose’s brother, Jules, 14, then climbed up, followed by Jose at the back, who squeezed Jules’s waist.
Halfway through, the sled turned 180 degrees and continued back into the grooved turn, crashing toward a set of metal signposts.
Jose’s mother, Marie-Lou El-Kada, says her daughter cut her back when she was hit by one of those posts.
Creepy news
Al-Qada was in a pharmacy receiving her COVID-19 booster injection when she learned of her daughter’s accident.
She said that immediately after hitting the pole, Jose told her brother that he could not feel his feet. According to Al-Qada, Jose told Jules, “I do not want to continue my paralyzed life,” and he hugged and held her until the ambulance arrived.
Al-Qada said Jose also asked her sister to help him, “but her sister can not help but kiss him.”
Jose’s father, Joseph Assal, received the emergency call at Walmart in Gatineau, Que., Where he works. He had such a bad feeling about it that he was reluctant to learn what happened.
“I do not need to know what is coming. I drive very slowly, not like my usual routine. I stop at any orange light to make it slower. [to find out] the news, ”said Assal.
After closing the hill to investigate, police say there will be no criminal charges.
One week after the accident, there is a single sign on the top of Mooney’s Bay, which reads: “Closed hill. No landslides. Extreme danger. The city of Ottawa does not accept responsibility for the associated hazards or damage.”
The board was actually set up in 2017, but the policy written on the board was rarely implemented. The family’s lawyer, Elie Labaky, says there were at least 50 sleds on Mooney’s Bay around the time of Jose’s death.
In a statement, the city of Ottawa said it was aware of at least two serious injuries before the hill closed in 2017, as well as numerous minor injuries.
“The safety and security of everyone is the top priority of the city and it takes all incidents where an accident occurs seriously,” a spokesman said in an email.
Posts have been removed
The first photos from CBC News, taken shortly before Jose’s death, show a group of three billboards near a trail showing the public what to put in recycling bins and organic. Labaky says the children’s slam crashed into a sign showing where to put dog feces and organic waste.
The city put up the signs last summer. The day after the fatal accident, workers used a spatula to pull out the metal pillars.
Giant electrical signs at the park entrance now warn that sledding is not allowed and wooden barricades block the entrance to the parking lot.
A day after Jose’s death, bylaw officers removed 70 people from the hill. Although a bylaw officer has been stationed in the park for the past 11 days to ensure compliance, Riley Brockington, Mooney’s Bay area councilor, says closing the hill permanently to the sled is not a solution.
He says the city used landfill materials to build the hill decades ago and targeted it for recreational use year-round. Although Mooney Bay is a slippery “unsanctioned” hill, Brockington says it is one of the city’s most popular sledding spots.
“I think it must be a slippery hill. It has been used like this for years and will continue to be used like this. You can not put padlocks around the hill,” he said.
GO | Parents of 11-year-old who died in slip describe a happy and positive girl
Brockington says the city should maintain the hill and use a red, yellow and green flag system to show slope conditions to the public. Brockington says the hill gradient may also need to be flattened. City staff will discuss more security measures next week.
Near the place where Jose died, an improvised memorial consisting of yellow flowers and rainbow-colored toys surrounds another post, acting as a tragic obstacle.
When asked how her daughter was, Al-Qada is speechless. She explains by quoting her daughter’s grade 5 teacher.
“[Jose] integrates very easily into school and has so many friends here She helps all the kids in the classroom and gives joy to everyone. She always wants success “, said El-Qada, reading from the teacher’s email.
The child loved music, sports
Joseph Assal amassed his daughter’s treasures for further explanation. As evidence of Jose’s love for music, he pulled out her violin. He noted a floor hockey trophy and a first-place cross-country ribbon as proof of her athletic ability.
He was then caught up in the words in his daughter’s little red diary. “I thank God every day. Because when I wake up in the morning I have a good family and good health,” he read.
The family moved to Gatineau from Beirut last June so Al-Qada could complete its three-year MBA program at Universit du Quebec en Outaouais.
Labaky, the family’s lawyer, says the Assals have received support from their church, St. Charbel Maronite Catholic, and that foreigners on both sides of the river have offered their help.
Assal says his daughter was always a giving person. While they were still in Lebanon, Jose donated her hair to a cancer center. Before she died, she had told her parents she wanted to donate her organs. Since her death, her eyes have secured the sight of two patients.
On Thursday, Al-Qada will bury her youngest daughter. She never imagined that one of her children would die while attending a “joint and fun” Canadian activity, but admits she has to stay strong to take care of her family.
“I have to continue, I have two [other children] they have the right to continue their life with a good family of four instead of five. “But my heart is broken.”
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/ottawa/family-broken-11-year-old-toboggan-death-1.6303992
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]