Family devastated after an 11-year-old girl lost her life after the first time shooting

It was supposed to be a fun activity to wrap up a sleepy party.

On December 27, a group of cousins ​​set off for Mooney’s Bay, a neighborhood in Ottawa, to hike.

Eleven-year-old Jose Assal was stunned by the reception. She had relocated to the country’s capital with her parents and two older siblings from Lebanon six months ago and was fascinated by winter.

A few weeks ago, the girl had jumped out after seeing her first snowfall and now she was going sledding for the first time.

But the event ended in tragedy. About 2:50 p.m. that day, paramedics responded to a landslide accident on Mooney’s Bay. Jose was transported to CHEO Pediatric Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Sledding is prohibited on the hill, but Mooney’s Bay is still a popular hiking destination. Following the death of Jose Assal on December 28, the city of Ottawa imposed additional security measures such as grass ballet and pillowcases around trees and poles. (Judy Trinh / CBC)

While the incident was reported at the time, CBC News has learned more about what happened.

That day, Jose’s aunt worried about the amount of ice sloping in the center of the hill and asked the children to take a smoother path that curved into a wide “C” on the side opposite the Rideau River.

According to the family, a cousin jumped to the front of the plastic slide. Jose’s brother, Jules, 14, then climbed up, followed by Jose at the back, who squeezed Jules’s waist.

Halfway through, the sled turned 180 degrees and continued back into the grooved turn, crashing toward a set of metal signposts.

Jose’s mother, Marie-Lou El-Kada, says her daughter cut her back when she was hit by one of those posts.

Creepy news

Al-Qada was in a pharmacy receiving her COVID-19 booster injection when she learned of her daughter’s accident.

She said that immediately after hitting the pole, Jose told her brother that he could not feel his feet. According to Al-Qada, Jose told Jules, “I do not want to continue my paralyzed life,” and he hugged and held her until the ambulance arrived.

Al-Qada said Jose also asked her sister to help him, “but her sister can not help but kiss him.”

Jose is remembered as a person with a big heart. (Submitted by Nicolas El-Kada)

Jose’s father, Joseph Assal, received the emergency call at Walmart in Gatineau, Que., Where he works. He had such a bad feeling about it that he was reluctant to learn what happened.

“I do not need to know what is coming. I drive very slowly, not like my usual routine. I stop at any orange light to make it slower. [to find out] the news, ”said Assal.

After closing the hill to investigate, police say there will be no criminal charges.

One week after the accident, there is a single sign on the top of Mooney’s Bay, which reads: “Closed hill. No landslides. Extreme danger. The city of Ottawa does not accept responsibility for the associated hazards or damage.”

The board was actually set up in 2017, but the policy written on the board was rarely implemented. The family’s lawyer, Elie Labaky, says there were at least 50 sleds on Mooney’s Bay around the time of Jose’s death.

In a statement, the city of Ottawa said it was aware of at least two serious injuries before the hill closed in 2017, as well as numerous minor injuries.

“The safety and security of everyone is the top priority of the city and it takes all incidents where an accident occurs seriously,” a spokesman said in an email.

Posts have been removed

The first photos from CBC News, taken shortly before Jose’s death, show a group of three billboards near a trail showing the public what to put in recycling bins and organic. Labaky says the children’s slam crashed into a sign showing where to put dog feces and organic waste.

The city put up the signs last summer. The day after the fatal accident, workers used a spatula to pull out the metal pillars.

Giant electrical signs at the park entrance now warn that sledding is not allowed and wooden barricades block the entrance to the parking lot.

What was driving Jose crashed into the trio of pillars to the right. They have since been removed. (Delivered)

A day after Jose’s death, bylaw officers removed 70 people from the hill. Although a bylaw officer has been stationed in the park for the past 11 days to ensure compliance, Riley Brockington, Mooney’s Bay area councilor, says closing the hill permanently to the sled is not a solution.

He says the city used landfill materials to build the hill decades ago and targeted it for recreational use year-round. Although Mooney Bay is a slippery “unsanctioned” hill, Brockington says it is one of the city’s most popular sledding spots.

“I think it must be a slippery hill. It has been used like this for years and will continue to be used like this. You can not put padlocks around the hill,” he said.

GO | Parents of 11-year-old who died in slip describe a happy and positive girl

Parents of 11-year-old who lost her life while sliding describe a happy and positive girl Jose Assal, 11, died after hitting a signpost while sailing on Dec. 28 at Mooneys Bay in Ottawa. Her parents Marie-Lou El-Kada and Joseph Assal say their daughter had a happy and positive impact on their family and her many friends. 1:38

Brockington says the city should maintain the hill and use a red, yellow and green flag system to show slope conditions to the public. Brockington says the hill gradient may also need to be flattened. City staff will discuss more security measures next week.

Near the place where Jose died, an improvised memorial consisting of yellow flowers and rainbow-colored toys surrounds another post, acting as a tragic obstacle.

When asked how her daughter was, Al-Qada is speechless. She explains by quoting her daughter’s grade 5 teacher.

“[Jose] integrates very easily into school and has so many friends here She helps all the kids in the classroom and gives joy to everyone. She always wants success “, said El-Qada, reading from the teacher’s email.

The child loved music, sports

Joseph Assal amassed his daughter’s treasures for further explanation. As evidence of Jose’s love for music, he pulled out her violin. He noted a floor hockey trophy and a first-place cross-country ribbon as proof of her athletic ability.

He was then caught up in the words in his daughter’s little red diary. “I thank God every day. Because when I wake up in the morning I have a good family and good health,” he read.

The family moved to Gatineau from Beirut last June so Al-Qada could complete its three-year MBA program at Universit du Quebec en Outaouais.

Jose’s parents say she was a smart, happy and active girl. Since arriving in Ottawa last June, she has won a school race and a floor hockey tournament. She also played the violin and participated in math competitions. (Judy Trinh / CBC)

Labaky, the family’s lawyer, says the Assals have received support from their church, St. Charbel Maronite Catholic, and that foreigners on both sides of the river have offered their help.

Assal says his daughter was always a giving person. While they were still in Lebanon, Jose donated her hair to a cancer center. Before she died, she had told her parents she wanted to donate her organs. Since her death, her eyes have secured the sight of two patients.

On Thursday, Al-Qada will bury her youngest daughter. She never imagined that one of her children would die while attending a “joint and fun” Canadian activity, but admits she has to stay strong to take care of her family.

“I have to continue, I have two [other children] they have the right to continue their life with a good family of four instead of five. “But my heart is broken.”