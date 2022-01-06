Weather in Delhi: Amid winter rains, the capital witnesses the coldest day of the season, very poor air quality | Weather Channel – Weather Channel Articles





Rain in Delhi. (Piyal Bhattacharjee / BCCL, Delhi) Thursday, January 6th : Cold weather, off-season rainfall, dense fog and high levels of air pollution far from an ideal start to the new year, but that’s the unfortunate story of Delhi’s current weather conditions. On Wednesday, January 5, intermittent rains since the morning lowered the overall temperatures throughout Delhi-NCR, with the day also without the lowest maximum temperature the capital has recorded so far this winter season. The Delhi sky remained cloudy almost all Wednesday, with almost all rainy areas since morning. Safdarjung Observatory recorded 7.8 mm of rain, Palam observed 6.1 mm, Lodhi Road 6 mm and Ayanagar 5.3 mm. Due to rain during the day, the daytime temperature dropped to 15.7 degrees Celsius, making it the lowest maximum temperature Delhi has recorded this winter. Prior to yesterday, the lowest mercury levels of the season were recorded on December 19, 2021, at 17.8C. However, despite the wet weather, no noticeable improvement in air quality was observed in Delhi. While the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) remained limited at heavy levels on Wednesday, it stands at 342 very weak on Thursday morning. Weather forecast in Delhi for the rest of the week On Thursday, Delhi residents woke up on a foggy morning, with maximum and minimum temperatures recorded at 20 and 12 degrees Celsius respectively. For the rest of this week, Delhi maximum temperatures are likely to range between 19 and 21 degrees Celsius. On the other hand, the minimum temperature could drop around 8-12 degrees Celsius, but this week no cold wave conditions are expected to hit Northwest India. Meanwhile, according to the Meteorological Department of India (IMD), scattered to fairly light to moderate rainfall will continue to flood Delhi for the next 24 hours. Then, as soon as the coming western unrest begins to hit North India, parts of Delhi-NCR will experience scattered to fairly widespread rains, light to moderate from January 7-9, with the possibility of heavy rainfall. isolated on Saturday, January 8th. As rainfall continues to fall as ventilation surface winds accelerate, pollution levels are also expected to decrease. Overall AQI can move into the ‘poor’ category by Thursday evening and further improve to stay in the ‘moderate’ category on Friday and Saturday, January 7-8. (With data from IANS) ** For weather, science and COVID-19 updates on the go, download Weather Channel application (in Android and iOS store). It’s free!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://weather.com/en-IN/india/news/news/2022-01-06-delhi-sees-winter-rains-very-poor-air-and-coldest-day-of-the-season The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos