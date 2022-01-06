Union says Sunwing flight show shows “recommendations have no teeth”

In the wake of a celebration on a Sunwing Airlines flight from Montreal to Cancun, Mexico, the flight attendants are demanding stronger action from the government and carriers to ensure health and safety aboard amid Omicron’s rise.

Videos of the December 30 charter flight shared on social media show unmasked passengers nearby, singing and dancing in the hallway and in the seats. Some grabbed bottles of vodka and rum, while others steamed and took selfies.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau weighed in on Wednesday, saying he was “extremely frustrated” with the actions of young travelers, some of whom appear to be social media influencers in Quebec.

“It’s a slap in the face to see people putting themselves, putting their fellow citizens, endangering airline employees by being completely irresponsible,” he told a news conference in Ottawa.

“I can assure you that this is a situation that Transport Canada takes extremely seriously and we are definitely following this.”

Wesley Lesosky, president of the Canadian Public Employees Union (CUPE) airline division, which represents about 15,000 employees on 10 carriers, says the incident underscores the need for greater protection for flight attendants.

















Governments should work to speed up access to reinforcements for flight crews, and airlines should reduce corridor service to limit flight attendants’ exposure to the virus, he said in a telephone interview.

“We are front-line workers, we are in the air, we are in a closed environment,” Lesosky said.

Ottawa should also mandate a rapid test closer to departure time on most flights, he added, on top of the molecular test currently required up to 72 hours before departure by passengers entering Canada.

“The government comes up with many recommendations; the recommendations have no teeth, ”said Lesosky.

The Department of Transportation said Canada has some of the “toughest fines” on the continent.

“The department continues to strictly enforce all measures, including disguise requirements, and more than 600 investigations have been conducted, some of which have resulted in the issuance of monetary fines,” spokeswoman Sau Sau Liu said in an email.

Failure to comply with COVID-19 or air safety regulations could result in passenger fines of up to $ 5,000 for violations.

Between April 12, 2020 and December 30, 2021, authorities issued 2,342 fines against international travelers who arrived without a valid pre-entry test and another 956 for those who refused post-arrival testing, according to the Canada Public Health Agency.

Rena Kisfalvi, who runs CUPE, which represents about 1,000 Sunwing flight attendants, says her employer is the only major Canadian airline that does not offer rapid tests for cabin crews, a measure she believes should be mandatory. .

















Up to 50 percent of her colleagues have had to call ill over the past month because of possible symptoms of COVID-19, Kisfalvi said in a telephone interview.

“I spent all morning calming down the crew members who are now booking. One has just been rushed to a hospital in Edmonton. “This is a problem,” she said on Tuesday.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra as well as health and public safety ministers said in a statement on Tuesday that officials in their departments would immediately launch an investigation into the Sunwing incident, citing “unacceptable behavior and cases of non-compliance with wearing a mask”. and other air safety. Requirements. “

Ministers and Sunwing said the “health and safety” of flight crews and passengers is a “top priority”.

















Sunwing, which resumed commercial flights in November after suspending its fleet for eight months, said it canceled the group’s return flight from Cancun scheduled for Wednesday, saying the undisciplined behavior had violated some federal aviation regulations, such as and public health rules. Air Transat has refused to transport passengers.

Compliance with mask rules has been a “mass issue” over the past year that has “caused a great deal of aggressive behavior” by passengers towards cabin crews, Kisfalvi said.

“I’m not sure where Transport Canada is in this. Why didn’t you do more? ” she asked.

In the 12 months between December 2020 and November 2021, 1,452 passengers refused to wear face masks, according to Transport Canada’s monthly aviation compliance reports.

Conservative transport critic Pierre Poilievre called on the government to ask Sunwing to repay the federal funds it received over the past year.

“It just seems like all the elites are able to get on planes and go to beautiful places and enjoy wonderful holidays without masks, giving each other smooth kisses and banging bottle after bottle of high-priced champagne. , laughing at what they consider to be the little people who have returned home paying the price of this pandemic, “Poilievre told reporters in Ottawa.

“It’s time for us to face this hypocrisy and punish the companies that facilitate it.”

Under a couple of deals announced in February and June, respectively, Ottawa agreed to lend Sunwing up to $ 375 million and another $ 100 million to provide refunds to customers whose trips were canceled due to the COVID pandemic. -19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on January 5, 2022.

-With folder by Stephanie Taylor in Ottawa

