The dangers of air travel now – and the silver lining

(CNN) The year has a difficult start for air travelers.

Widespread cancellations, partly related to the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus among airline crews, have accumulated over Christmas and into 2022.

And the highly transmitted variant has once again intensified personal risk calculations around routine activities – including air travel.

A silver lining for those flying in the first months of 2022: Plane tickets are down.

Here are the things for air travelers as the year 2022 begins:

Omicron is complicating everything

The coronavirus Omicron variant is up to three times more infectious than the Delta variant, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday.

So is the risk of air travel with Omicron higher?

“It’s hard to say because it depends on whether you are talking about infection or hospitalization,” said Linsey Marr, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at Virginia Tech who studies how viruses travel through the air.

“Of course, the risk of getting infected is higher because Omicron is so easily transmitted and partially escapes the vaccine, but the risk of hospitalization may not be significantly different if you are vaccinated and boosted,” Marr said. emailit.

Dr. David Powell, a medical adviser to the International Air Transport Association, recently said in a interview with Bloomberg News that the risk of infection with Omicron in flight may be two to three times greater than in Delta.

“The relative risk has probably increased, just as the relative risk of going to the supermarket or catching a bus has increased with Omicron,” Powell said.

The group came up with one declaration the next day underlining that “the aircraft cabin remains a very low risk environment for COVID-19 contracting even though the Omicron appears to be more transmissible than the other variants in all environments”.

The statement highlights the rate of air exchange and filtration and the direction of air flow in aircraft cabins as factors contributing to the low-risk environment.

Leading commercial aircraft have high quality HEPA filter ventilation systems capable of removing small airborne particles, making the air on board cleaner than most enclosed public spaces.

Passengers wait in line at the Miami International Airport on January 3rd. Chandan Khanna / AFP via Getty Images

But the rest of the air travel experience – staying on safety lines, traveling on airport trains and boats, and waiting to board a plane on narrow plane bridges – means a lot of exposure to other people.

“Because Omicron is so easily transmitted, travelers need to upgrade to a N95, KN95 or KF94 respirator,” Marr said.

If those specialized masks are not possible, a surgical mask is better than a fabric mask. With a surgical mask, tighten the ear loops, place a tight cloth mask over it, or the knot of the ear loops and the insertion of the mask inside will improve his defense, Marr said.

“Be careful to eat when you have to take off the mask and try to take it outside if possible, or as far away from other people as possible,” she said.

Trying to shake up the eating and drinking of passengers on board – times when removing masks is allowed – is rewarding, Powell told Bloomberg.

And if you are not vaccinated?

Flight cancellations are accumulated

Flight cancellations and delays are another travel concern now.

Cancellations peaked during the holiday season on Monday, with more than 3,200 flights canceled to, from or within the United States, according to flight tracking site FlightAware.com.

Bad weather over the New Year weekend added to the disruptions that spread on Christmas Eve. From December 24 to January 4, more than 20,300 flights were canceled to, from or within the United States, according to FlightAware data. During the same period, some 83,000 flights were delayed.

“I expect January to be a difficult month not only for air travel but for the whole country,” said Brett Snyder, president of Strange goalkeeper travel assistance and a former airline employee. “Even if the cases are mostly easy, especially for the vaccinated, it still requires people to stay away from work for a period of time and this will interrupt flights if enough crew members get sick at any given time.”

Kathleen Bangs, a former airline pilot and spokeswoman for FlightAware, noted that flight crews faced Federal Aviation Administration restrictions on their flight hours in late December, making it difficult to find members. of the crew “who had sufficient hours left to perform additional flights., overtime work, etc.”

January means a reset of those monthly limits. “Now the proposal is clear again for the coming weeks,” Bangs said. January is also not usually a busy month for air travel in the US, she noted.

Bangs suggests non-stop flying whenever possible. When faced with a long delay or cancellation, log on to the website or airline app instead of standing in line at the gate or on the phone, she advises.

Snyder encourages travelers to book longer connections to give themselves a buffer in case of delay, but he said there is no “silver bullet” because illness and weather are unpredictable.

“Otherwise, it ‘s important to keep perspective here,” Snyder said. “Even with all these cancellations, 9 out of 10 flights have flown, so the vast majority of people will be fine.”

In the worst days of this holiday season for cancellations – January 1 to January 3 – FlightAware shows that about 10% to 13% of flights are canceled.

Good news if you are going to travel soon

In the best news for soon-to-be-flying passengers, U.S. domestic airline tickets are generally relatively cheap compared to the same time in previous years, according to analysis from the travel app. Hopper

U.S. domestic airfare is averaging $ 239 / round-trip in January 2022, 17% less than in January 2019 and 12% lower than in January 2020, according to Hopper economist Adit Damodaran.

“We expect the Omicron variant to reduce travel demand and lead to a reduction in airfare to domestic travel for the first two months of 2022,” Damodaran said, before demand begins to rise again in mid-February.

Around April, Hopper expects to see 2019 prices again in the domestic market.

There is also good news for flight tickets for international travelers.

“We would definitely consider international airfare now much cheaper than in previous years, approaching the historic low of $ 600 / round trip we’ve seen for the last time during the Delta Wave in end of the summer of 2021, ”said Damodaran.

The January 2022 price of $ 659 / round trip has been reduced by 12% from January 2019 and 8% from January 2020.

Damodaran expects prices at home and abroad to rise in single-digit percentages each month going into the summer.

While prices may rise, there is hope that cases will fall and make travel safer and smoother in 2022.