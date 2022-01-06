Top 10 most popular Spinal News Internationals stories of December 2021





A whole host of research, on topics ranging from sciatic nerve surgery and spinal cord stimulation to vertebral augmentation and laminectomy plus instrumental fusion, dominated our most read December stories. Also popular last month were the latest industry announcements from Philips, CoreLink and Spire Orthopedic Partners.

1. The effect on leg pain is the biggest factor for patients considering sciatica surgery The effect on leg pain is the most important factor for patients when it comes to deciding whether or not to undergo surgery for sciatica. This is according to a recent study, which was published inJournal of Neurosurgery: Spineby Pravesh Gadjradj (Weill Cornell, Brain and Spine Center, New York, USA)et al, and who also found that not all potential advantages of minimally invasive spinal surgeries, such as scar size and lack of need for general anesthesia, are necessarily perceived as advantages by the patients themselves. 2. Spinal cord stimulation with passive refill provides sustained improvements in pain and psychosocial function Passive refill spinal cord stimulation (B-SCS) can relieve pain intensity, psychological distress, and improve physical function and health-related quality of life by up to two years, according to the latest data from.TRIUMPHstudy. 3. Vertebral augmentation surgeries demonstrate positive clinical results for cancer-related spinal compression fractures, new meta-analysis reveals Vertebral growth surgeries such as vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty for the treatment of cancer-related spinal compression fractures are associated with statistically significant positive outcomes, especially when compared to non-surgical management, radiofrequency ablation, or chemotherapy alone. These are the main findings from a meta-analysis published in the journalBackby Ryan Mattie (Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center, Los Angeles, USA)et al. 4. The arch technique is safe and feasible for fixing the C1 screw in selected patients, new study shows The arch technique (OTA) is a safe and viable alternative to C1 screw fixation in patients in whom conventional techniques cannot be used, according to a recent study published inJournal of Neurosurgery: Spineby Hyung Rae Lee (Uijeongbu Eulji Medical Center, Uijeongbu Republic of Korea) and Dong-Ho Lee (Asan Medical Center, Seoul, Republic of Korea)et al. 5. Low education and low income are clear independent contributors to poorer outcomes after lumbar surgery Low educational attainment and low-income status are clear independent contributors to poorer outcomes after spinal surgery, a new study published inThe Spine Journalby Emma Karran (University of South Australia, Adelaide, Australia)et al, has found. 6. New research highlights importance of early surgery for those with chronic chronic sciatic nerve pain from lumbar disc herniation Patients with chronic sciatic nerve pain due to lumbar disc herniation who receive delayed surgery after prolonged and standardized non-operative care have inferior results to those undergoing accelerated surgery, a study has shown new. 7. Laminectomy plus instrumental fusion associated with higher costs and no superior long-term results compared to laminectomy alone According to a recent national study from Sweden, surgical treatment with instrumental fusion as an adjuvant for laminectomy is not associated with superior long-term clinical outcomes compared to laminectomy only for patients with degenerative cervical myelopathy (DCM). 8. Philips expands global presence of augmented reality backbone navigation solution Philips has announced that the first patients have been successfully treated using its 3D Augmented Reality (AR) spinal navigation solution, ClarifEye, at the Sant Joan de Du Barcelona Children’s Hospital (Barcelona, ​​Spain) and the Hospital of the Armed Forces (Muscat, Oman). 9. CoreLink announces commercial launch of CentraFix midline fixing system CoreLink has announced commercial launch and authorization 510 (k) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its CentraFix midline fixing system, which features modular cobalt chrome tulip heads that CoreLink says were created for allow intraoperative flexibility and enhance visualization in smaller incisions. 10. Spire Orthopedic Partners recruits first marketing chief Spire Orthopedic Partners has hired orthopedic marketing executive Nicole Monsky as the company’s first chief marketing officer.

