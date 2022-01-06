The Hawkish Fed minutes weigh on the most risky assets

A trader works on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) floor at the start of trading on Monday after the big drop in global stocks on Friday due to fears of the new omicron Covid variant on December 20, 2021 in New York City. Spencer Platt | Getty Images

LONDON Global markets eased on Thursday as continued inflationary pressure and fears of a faster-than-expected rise in US interest rates weighed on riskier assets. Shares in Asia-Pacific fell sharply on Thursday, following in the footsteps of the US overnight. The tech-savvy Nasdaq fell more than 3% to mark its biggest overnight loss since February, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average recorded its first 2022 drop. European stocks, meanwhile, fell on Thursday to prolong the global downturn. The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell by about 1% during the morning deals, with major stock exchanges and almost all sectors in negative territory. Technology shares topped the losses, by about 2.8%, with German software company Nemetschek falling over 5%. It comes at a time when market participants are already deeply concerned about the rapid global spread of the highly infectious variant of omicron Covid, with several countries reporting record daily infections in the last 24 hours. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 plunged approximately 2.9% as the trend to emerge from technology stocks continued to hit high-profile companies. Japan’s Sony Group fell 6.8%. Australian stocks also saw huge losses as the S & P / ASX 200 fell 2.7%. In mainland China, Shanghai’s composition fell 0.25% while Shenzhen components fell 0.1%. The broader MSCI Asia-Pacific stock index outside Japan traded 1.3% lower.

‘Ongoing concerns’ about the Fed

Losses come next Minutes from the Federal Reserve’s main meeting in December were released Wednesday. The summary showed that the central bank discussed reducing its balance sheet in another move to aggressively pull off its pandemic-era light monetary policy. The Fed’s plan to reduce the number of mortgages and securities backed by the mortgages it holds comes as it is already reducing bond purchases and has decided to raise interest rates after the cut ends.