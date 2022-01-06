International
The Hawkish Fed minutes weigh on the most risky assets
A trader works on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) floor at the start of trading on Monday after the big drop in global stocks on Friday due to fears of the new omicron Covid variant on December 20, 2021 in New York City.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images
LONDON Global markets eased on Thursday as continued inflationary pressure and fears of a faster-than-expected rise in US interest rates weighed on riskier assets.
Shares in Asia-Pacific fell sharply on Thursday, following in the footsteps of the US overnight. The tech-savvy Nasdaq fell more than 3% to mark its biggest overnight loss since February, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average recorded its first 2022 drop.
European stocks, meanwhile, fell on Thursday to prolong the global downturn. The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell by about 1% during the morning deals, with major stock exchanges and almost all sectors in negative territory. Technology shares topped the losses, by about 2.8%, with German software company Nemetschek falling over 5%.
It comes at a time when market participants are already deeply concerned about the rapid global spread of the highly infectious variant of omicron Covid, with several countries reporting record daily infections in the last 24 hours.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 plunged approximately 2.9% as the trend to emerge from technology stocks continued to hit high-profile companies. Japan’s Sony Group fell 6.8%.
Australian stocks also saw huge losses as the S & P / ASX 200 fell 2.7%. In mainland China, Shanghai’s composition fell 0.25% while Shenzhen components fell 0.1%.
The broader MSCI Asia-Pacific stock index outside Japan traded 1.3% lower.
‘Ongoing concerns’ about the Fed
Losses come next Minutes from the Federal Reserve’s main meeting in December were released Wednesday. The summary showed that the central bank discussed reducing its balance sheet in another move to aggressively pull off its pandemic-era light monetary policy.
The Fed’s plan to reduce the number of mortgages and securities backed by the mortgages it holds comes as it is already reducing bond purchases and has decided to raise interest rates after the cut ends.
“We have no more information on what the Fed is thinking than we did a few weeks ago,” Brian Nick, Nuveen’s chief investment strategist, told CNBC’s Squawk Box Europe on Thursday.
“I think at the time what we realized was that the Fed was expected to raise rates three times on average on average in 2022, I do not think anything about that outlook has changed or they have become tougher ever since. But I think “Maybe investors, now that we are in the new year, are focusing more on this,” said Nick.
“We did not see as much reaction after the meeting itself, we are seeing one now in terms of the steeper yield curve, the slightly stronger dollar, but I think only the ongoing concerns about the Fed may have started to “A little too fast in shrinking the balance sheet and over-tightening this year,” he added.
“If these concerns come in and now I think they are concerns, not alarm, you can see pressures across the board in the stock market, which will tend to favor companies with lower and cheaper value.”
The 10-year Yield of the US Treasury reached 1.7% after the release of the minutes. On Thursday, it was trading at 1.7387% around 6:20 AM ET. Yields move in the opposite direction to prices.
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies fell on Thursday. Bitcoin traded at just under $ 43,200 at 2:59 a.m. ET, nearly 7% less than the previous 24 hours, according to CoinDesk. It fell to $ 42,503.88 in the last 24 hours, the lowest level in more than a month.
Other cryptocurrencies also fell. Ether fell nearly 10% to $ 3,452.58
Elsewhere, oil prices changed losses Thursday morning. Brent crude futures traded at $ 82.22 a barrel, up 1.7% for the session, while the US traded at $ 82.22. West Texas Intermediate futures stood at $ 79.30, about 1.9% higher.
CNBC’s Eustance Huang, Jeff Cox and Arjun Kharpal contributed to this report.
