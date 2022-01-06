Iran cancels another deadline to bring down PS752 as families call for action

Iran has waived another deadline set by Canada and its allies to negotiate a solution for the families of those killed when its military shot down a passenger plane two years ago.

This is no surprise to the spokesman of the loved ones of the people killed on January 8, 2020, when the Revolutionary Guard of Iran shot down Flight 752 of Ukraine International Airlines.

All 176 people on board died, including 55 Canadians and 30 permanent residents, along with nationals of Britain, Ukraine, Afghanistan and Sweden.

The coalition of countries, which calls itself the International Coordination and Response Group, gave Iran a deadline last Wednesday to come to the negotiating table and negotiate compensation for the victims’ loved ones.

But there was no response from Iran as part of a model that has seen the coalition of countries and international aviation authorities repeatedly obstructing the investigation into the plane crash and holding the perpetrators accountable.

In a statement Thursday morning, the coalition said Iran “is categorically rejecting any further negotiations with the group regarding our collective demand for reparations.”

“The coordination group has determined that further efforts to negotiate with Iran for compensation for the destruction of the PS752 flight at this time are in vain,” the coalition of countries wrote.

“The coordination group will now focus on subsequent actions to take to resolve this issue in accordance with international law.”

Hamed Esmaeilion, whose wife and nine-year-old daughter died in the tragedy, called on Canada and its allies to refer the matter to the International Civil Aviation Organization for more aggressive action against Iran.

“This case should have gone to ICAO a long time ago. We had told all these governments from the beginning that Iran would not respect it. They decided to learn it the hard way,” Esmaeilion said on Wednesday.

Esmaeilion, spokeswoman for the PS752 Flight Victims Families Association, has in the past criticized ICAO for failing to hold Iran accountable and enforce international aviation rules.

“This case will be referred to ICAO immediately. Today. Now. Today diplomacy ends and justice begins.”

Iran shows ‘obvious reluctance’

He also called on the RCMP to open “a criminal case immediately based on the terrorist nature of this crime”.

A spokesman for Canada’s Global Affairs said the government remains committed to “seeking answers and seeking justice for this tragedy for the victims and their families”.

Foreign Minister Melanie Joly has also met with families and counterparts in other countries in the coalition, spokeswoman Lama Khodr said in an email response to questions.

Canada and its coalition partners initially asked Iran to discuss compensation during the week of January 17, but because Iran showed “apparent reluctance,” that deadline was postponed until Wednesday, Khodr said, citing a statement. December by group of countries.

In its December 16 statement, the response group said that if there was no response from Iran by January 5, “it would have to assume that further efforts to negotiate reparations with Iran are in vain. Coordination Group it will have to seriously consider other actions to resolve this issue within the framework of international law ”.

“Know that we are with you,” Trudeau said

The tragedy of January 8, 2020 unfolded against a backdrop of escalating violence in the region.

Days ago, a US drone strike killed Iran’s top military commander in Iraq.

Iran later retaliated by launching rocket attacks on bases in Iraq where US troops were stationed. Canadian troops were also deployed to the base as part of an international mission. No military personnel were injured.

Then came the destruction of the PS752. Iran initially denied responsibility, but admitted three days later that its Revolutionary Paramilitary Guard mistakenly hit the Ukrainian plane with two surface-to-air missiles.

Iran has blamed human error, but Canada and its allies have rejected the explanation and are demanding a full account of the country’s demands that have essentially fallen on deaf ears in Tehran.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau noted the next two years of the tragedy in comments at a news conference Wednesday.

“This is also a difficult time of year as we remember the victims of the PS752 flight and other air disasters. Families who continue to grieve celebrating another holiday season with empty spaces around the table,” he said.

Know that we stay with you. Know that we continue to fight for you. “Know that we will continue to be there to support you as you grieve as you face the long slow process of healing and as we continue to demand accountability and justice.”