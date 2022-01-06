International
COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Thursday
- On Wednesday, Quebec reported 1,750people in hospital (an increase of 158 from the day before), including 191 in intensive care (an increase of six).
- The province reported 14,486 new cases of COVID-19 and 39 new deaths.
- Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 680,308confirmed cases and 11,820 people died.
- On Wednesday, the province also reported a total of 15,300,211 doses of administered COVID-19 vaccines, including 92,506 in the last 24 hours.
- 89 percent of the qualified population in the province (age five and up) received one dose of vaccine, 82 percent received two doses and 19 percent received three doses.
The new cases represent those reported only to the Quebec government. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of virus spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and the use of home testing kits.
About 13,000 healthcare workers are currently out of work in Quebec due to COVID-19, Radio Canada has learned.
Quebec Minister of Health Christian Dub, Quebec Deputy Minister of Health Dr. Lucie Opatrny and Daniel Par, director of the Quebec vaccination campaign, will give an 11:00 a.m. update on the province’s epidemiological situation.
There are currently more than 1,500 active cases of COVID-19 in nursing homes throughout the province.
Submitting rapid tests
Quebecers can expect to be able to get fast COVID tests at their local pharmacies early next week.
Ottawa confirmed it would deliver 31.5 million tests in Quebec by the end of January. About three million fast tests arrived in the province on Wednesday.
The province is currently reserving PCR tests for those in high-risk settings such as hospitals, long-term care homes, detention centers and homeless shelters.
Reopening of schools
Quebec will distribute seven million quick tests to preschoolers and students and elementary school staff and says it is sticking to its plan to reopen schools by Jan. 17.
Education Minister Jean-Franois Roberg said he wants schools to reopen as soon as possible because of the consequences school closures could have on children and their development.
The province has also promised to provide students with LTE rods plugged into their computers if they do not have internet access at home, and said it would also increase the number of carbon dioxide detectors distributed in schools.
About 30 to 40 percent of COVID hospitalizations are actually people who sought care for another reason and were found to be positive for COVID once in the hospital, said Quebec Director of Public Health Dr. Horacio Arruda.
Vaccine passports may be required to be stopped by the SAQ
Getting a bottle of wine from SAQ soon may require more than just your wallet and ID.
The government of Quebec is considering the implementation of the vaccine passport in SAQ and SQDC, Radio Canada has learned.
The SAQ confirmed it has discussed the measure with the province and is prepared to implement it if the government moves forward.
The news comes after the Quebec government recently suggested more restrictions on the unvaccinated were on the horizon.
“While specific intervention in this environment, this very small change in this environment, may not change so much, I think it simply signals to the population that vaccines are needed,” said epidemiologist Dr. Christopher Labos.
But Jean-Franois Mary, executive director at the harm reduction group CACTUS, said he had concerns about what it means for those struggling with an alcohol addiction.
“Where is the only place you can buy alcoholic beverages? It ‘s SAQ,” he told CBC News. “This is very, very problematic.”
Isolation for dual vaccination is shortened to five days
Quebecers with at least two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine that test positive will only need to be isolated for five days.
The Quebec government made the announcement at a technical conference Tuesday. Previously, all those who tested positive had to stay in isolation for 10 days after the onset of symptoms.
The person must also have passed 24 hours without fever before coming out of isolation. For the next five days the person should wear a mask and maintain a distance of two meters from the others.
If these conditions cannot be met, the 10-day isolation remains in force.
Children under the age of 12 will also be able to benefit from the five-day isolation period.
Other provinces were also relocated to reduce the period to five days, including British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and New Brunswick. The United States also requires only five days of isolation.
Provincial health care workers will also have their isolation period reduced, but only to seven days. In some cases, COVID-positive health care personnel may still be called to work.
New rules for homes, long-term care residences
Quebec is tightening its grip on nursing homes and long-term care homes, or CHSLDs, in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.
Only those considered guardians will be allowed to enter the premises. In CHSLD and intermediary services, it is limited to one person per resident per day. In the private residences of the elderly, only one caregiver can go at a time, for a maximum of two persons per resident per day.
Homes will have the task of requiring each resident to identify a maximum of four people who will be considered caregivers in order to limit the number of people who have access to the home. A vaccine passport will be required, regardless of whether it is a private or public facility.
The Quebec government said the measures are to address an increase in care homes reporting outbreaks of 10 cases or more.
As of Jan. 2, there were 2,640 cases in long-term care, representing 521 homes, according to the health ministry.
The main stories of COVID-19
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Ethe.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).
- Sore throat
- General muscle pain.
- Headache.
- Fatigue.
- Loss of appetite.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks you to call 18776444545 to make an appointment at a screening clinic.
To book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go to the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the provincehereand information on the situation in Montrealhere.
