Dogs can recognize different languages ​​and meaningless words, the study says





They listened as a female voice recited a famous verse from a beloved children’s book, “The Little Prince.”

“Only the heart can be seen straight; what is essential is invisible to the eye,” said the soft voice, first in Spanish, then in Hungarian.

Then the voice began to recite a series of meaningless words.

Two of the 18 subjects were fluent in Spanish but had never heard the Hungarian language. 16 others knew Hungarian well but had never heard Spanish. The nonsense words were, of course, gobbeldygook, unfamiliar to any of the subjects.

It was all an experiment set up to see where and how the brain would turn on when exposed to familiar versus unfamiliar languages, or natural versus fluent speech. Result? Of course, brain scans showed different patterns of activity in the primary cortex of hearing when meaningless words were spoken than when natural speech occurred. He also showed that unique areas of the brain became active when an unknown language was spoken versus when familiar speech was heard. These results may not be at all surprising – until you realize that 18 subjects were dogs. “The interesting thing here is that there was a change in the brain (dogs) response to known and unknown language,” said Attila Andics, head of the department of ethology (animal studies) at Etvs Lornd University in Budapest. , Hungary, who lead the experiment. “This is the first non-primate species for which we can show spontaneous language skills – the first time we can locate it and see where in the brain this combination of two languages ​​occurs,” Andics said. A movement across continents The idea started when neuroethologist Laura Cuaya moved from Mexico to Budapest with her dog, Kun-kun, a border guard. “I had only spoken to Kun-kun in Spanish,” said Cuaya, who is a postdoctoral student in animal studies at Etvs Lornd. “I wondered if he could discover another language.” Cuaya and her co-authors designed a study to find out . They collected five golden retrievers, six Australian Shepherds, a labradoodle, a cocker spaniel and three dogs of mixed descent, all aged 3 to 11, and had previously been trained to still stay inside an MRI scanner. “Kun-kun is happy to participate – you can see a lot of emotion and he gets a lot of attention,” Cuaya said. “It is important to note that all dogs are free to leave the scanner at any time,” she said, adding that owners were present and the dogs were “comfortable and happy”. They found that dogs had much stronger brain activity in the auditory cortex for meaningless words than natural speech. regardless of the language spoken. However, when it came to distinguishing between different languages, the researchers found that the brain turns on in a completely different, more complex region of the brain – the secondary cortex of hearing. “Every language is characterized by a set of auditory regularities. Our findings suggest that during their lives with humans, dogs understand the auditory regularities of the language to which they are exposed,” said co-author Ral Hernndez-Prez, a postdoctoral fellow. in the animal research department at Etvs Lornd University, in a statement. “This is actually very similar to what we see with very small preverbal babies who can distinguish between languages ​​spontaneously before they start speaking,” Andics told CNN. And practice makes it perfect, it seems. The older the dog, the better their brain distinguishes between familiar and unfamiliar language. “In previous research, we found that not only the way we say things, but what we say matters,” Andics said, explaining that dogs could distinguish familiar phrases even when they were said in the same tone and manner. “We saw that some words really work out regardless of the intonation,” he said. “Even how we say it and what we say matters. “It’s actually a very exciting research question if thousands of years of domestication gave dogs an edge for speech processing,” Andics added.

