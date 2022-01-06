China attacks US over Lithuania support over TaiwanExBulletin







Mark Schiefelbein / AP

Mark Schiefelbein / AP BEIJING China attacked the United States on Thursday over its support for the European nation of Lithuania in its dispute with Beijing over relations with Taiwan. Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Washington was using the Baltic state to “use Taiwan to control China.” “The American side has defended Lithuania’s wrongful act of creating ‘one China, one Taiwan’ and has tried to unite a small clique that forgives Taiwan’s independence forces,” Wang told a daily news conference. His remarks came after senior US and German diplomats on Wednesday said Chinese pressure against Lithuania was unjustified. Lithuania broke the diplomatic habit last year by allowing the Taiwanese office in Vilnius to bear the name Taiwan, instead of Chinese Taipei, which most other countries use to avoid offending Beijing. China considers Taiwan part of its territory without the right to diplomatic recognition, and the Lithuanian move angered Beijing, which withdrew its ambassador to Vilnius and expelled Lithuania’s ambassador to Beijing. Since then, Lithuania has closed its embassy in Beijing. Persistent Chinese pressure has reduced the number of Taiwan’s official diplomatic allies to just 14, although it has strong informal relations with the US, Germany and most other major countries. Lithuania, a country of 2.8 million, is a member of the European Union and NATO and a close ally of the United States. Wang also criticized Taiwan’s move to set up a $ 200 million investment fund for Lithuania to offset China’s economic reprisals as “dollar diplomacy”, adding that “seeking foreign support for Taiwan’s independence will only lead to a dead end “. The Taiwan office, a de facto embassy, ​​opened in November, and Lithuania plans to open its trade office in Taiwan later this year. Taiwan has said it is ready to help Lithuania resume trade, with the island saying goods are barred from entering China. “There are more than 120 sea containers worth at least 1.5m euros blocked by Beijing. We are ready to take all of this and help Lithuanian companies,” Huang said. In his remarks after a meeting with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said: “We have immediate concerns about the Chinese government’s efforts to harass Lithuania.” Blinken said China has pushed European and American companies to stop building products with components made in Lithuania or risk losing access to the Chinese market. Baerbock said that “we as Europeans stand in solidarity on the Lithuanian side”. China’s Foreign Ministry did not directly confirm its trade ban on Lithuania or other forms of retaliation, but said Vilnius had crossed a “red line”. China’s ruling Communist Party has great power to put pressure on Chinese companies that do not adhere to the government’s political and diplomatic agenda.

